“And when the king came in to see the guests, he saw there a man which had not on a wedding garment: And he saith unto him, Friend, how camest thou in hither not having a wedding garment? And he was speechless.” (Matthew 22:11-12) “Then the king ordered that his servants should bind that man and cast him out ‘Bind him hand and foot’ and ‘cast him into outer darkness: there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.’” (verse 13) “For many are called, but few are chosen.”
The wedding garment, in allegory, is salvation by grace through faith (Ephesians 2:8-9) which was bought and paid for by the Lamb of God (John 1:29, Romans 5:12, 18).
The picture then is of someone to whom the wedding garment of salvation has been offered but rejected. Someone who has waited until it is too late to obtain one. Friend, as Jesus called Judas at the garden betrayal, “how camest thou in hither not having a wedding garment”? AFTER ALL GOD’S DONE!? (Isaiah 5:4) In fact what more could God have done that he hasn’t done?
AFTER ALL GOD’S CALLS (Mark 1:15, Matthew 11:28, Acts 16:30) whispered in the quiet, shouted by all of creation! Seed and harvest, good fruit and bad fruit, good fish and bad fish, sheep and goats, right and wrong, good and evil, on and on and on. God calls to the lost. He pleads with them not to die lost and undone.
AFTER ALL GOD’S MERCIES: How many times I could have met with disaster? How many times might I have dropped in my tracks from an aneurism, a heart attack, a freak accident? How many times might one of my children have met death, my marriage have met ruin, my life had been turned into a nightmare? But God has been merciful and faithful even when I wasn’t.
AFTER ALL GOD’S ANSWERED PRAYERS: How many times have I begged for his rescue, his intervention, his intercession? Who can count it? Yet despite all my failings and all my rebellions, and all my sins the precious God of the Redeemed has answered and more often than not with immediate results.
How many lost ones have I held out the wedding garment to them and begged them to take it? It is the most precious gift ever given! It is the most expensive gift ever offered and that, freely. How many times has God laid it on my heart to offer the precious wedding garment of salvation to that lady or that man or those teens?
AFTER ALL GOD’S LOVE: That he put all the penalty of sin and death upon his own Son that I might reach out by grace through faith and take that wedding garment from God’s outstretched hand! How can a man or woman be so blind and so rebellious and so filled with insolence that they would slap away God’s mercy and refuse the wedding garment!? How many times have you offered that garment to a lost soul only to have them refuse it? What happens to those who refuse it? What answer shall they give when standing before God? (Revelation, chapter 20)
Friend, how camest thou in hither not having a wedding garment? I have mine praise God! So, I ask you, friend, where’s your wedding garment?
