Owing to COVID-19, East Texas Steps for Pets in Montalba will put on a Virtual 5K throughout May, National Pet Month.
For this 5K race, East Texas Steps for Pets permits everyone to walk when the time is convenient for them and log in their times online.
COVID-19 was not going to stop Valerie Martin from honoring her mother and helping local orphaned animals.
Martin founded the non-profit organization to honor her mother, Kathy Brooks, who died last year.
Brooks loved animals; the race will benefit two East Texas pet shelters: BARC, the Anderson County Animal Shelter, and County Roads Rescue Shelter in Jacksonville. The 5K will start and finish at the community center.
Brooks died suddenly, after helping care for her great-grandchildren in England. She flew back on Feb. 13 of last year and died at Baylor Scott and White, Grapevine, the next day, Valentine’s Day.
After her mother died, Martin wanted to honor her memory and raise money for those without a voice. “Let’s be their heroes,” Martin said.
Although things did not go as originally planned, Martin got creative and found a way to organize the event and stay within the perimeters of social distancing.
For $35, they will receive a shirt and pet charm; for a Finisher's Medal only they can pay $30.
Entry for kids, 12 and under, is $20, including kid’s size t-shirt. The “Sleep In for Pets” package, where you can donate $30 and get a t-shirt.
Register by logging onto:www.active.com/palestine-tx/running/distance-running-races/east-texas-steps-for-pets-5k-2020.
You can log your results in anytime through the month of May.
“We would love to have pictures of them with their furry friends,” said Martin. The results of your 5K walk doesn't matter, you will still receive your swag.”
They will mail all swag to the address listed during registration.
Sponsors are:
Top Dog Hero Sponsors: Biomerics, G2 Ranch, Carolyn’s Helping Hands
The Cats Meowmen Sponsor: Humpin H Ranch in Memory of Kathy Brooks
Birds of a Feather Society Sponsor: Laura Booty Insurance, IHC Specialty Benefits @GBS Benefits Advisors
Shelter Pets Sidekick Sponsor: Workco Staffing Service, Syndi Reding, Pam DePue, Petsense Palestine
And Chewy for a donation of goods for giveaways.
