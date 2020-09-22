Things are being done differently for the 75th annual Peanut Queen’s Coronation. Six young ladies will be vying for the 2020 title in a pre-filmed presentation that will be aired locally, and a live crowning event on Saturday, Oct. 17.
“There will be a live presentations of the contestants, with a viewing of the judge portions of competitions for their families prior to the crowning of our new Peanut Queen,” said Festival Chair Brandon Bridges. “There will be no public ticket sales unless the COVID-19 event rules change between now and the night of the pageant.”
This year, Grapeland will forgo the enjoyment of carnival and the midway, along with the parade for the annual Peanut Festival in October. In August, the Grapeland Chamber of Commerce announced it had canceled the 2020 Peanut Festival and parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but would be hosting a modified pageant for senior class participants.
This year’s contestants are Miss Grapeland Noon Lions Club Mary Jane Watson, Miss Frontier Camp Cierra Espinoza, Miss New Beginnings Arionna Davis, Miss George Bartee Construction Cheney Boyd, Miss Calloway Allee Funeral Home Macy Cutler and Miss Best Friends Community Services Stacey Perex. Each contestant will be filmed modeling their Business Wear while sharing an oratory history of Grapeland, modeling Evening Wear and performing a three-minute talent.
In the past, former Peanut Queens have been honored at the significant anniversaries of the event. It has not been made plain whether or not the past queens will be honored this year.
“We have footage of our first queen, and footage of past pageants we can use,” Bridges said. “It’s not ideal, but we are trying to be fair to this group of senior girls who want their turn to compete for the title of Grapeland’s Peanut Queen, while keeping the safety of the community in mind. There is no foreseeable way for us to host a festival this October in the park or a parade and maintain the safety of the citizens of Grapeland.”
No definitive decision had been as of Monday on whether or not this event will be live-streamed for the general public.
