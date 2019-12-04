Some local schoolchildren have been recently itching to stay home, as a common, but uncomfortable illness has been making its rounds at area schools.
Fifth disease, a viral disease, often called “slapped cheek disease,” because of its telltale facial rash, has infected nearly 15 children in the Palestine and Slocum Independent School Districts as of Wednesday.
“We're proactive at PISD,” spokesperson Larissa Loveless told the Herald-Press Wednesday. “If we have an identified case, we immediately send a note home to all the parents of the children in that class to let them know, and to offer tips on how to avoid infection.”
The illness typically presents as a mild form of the flu or a bad cold, with low-grade fever, headache, nausea, fatigue and a sore throat. After a few days, however, a rash appears on the face. It can disappear, then reappear, and spread to the arms, legs, and trunk of body.
Once the rash appears, doctors say, the virus is no longer contagious. However, those infected are urged to stay home and wait out the symptoms, as there is no medication to treat Fifth disease.
Adults rarely catch the virus, because their immune systems have developed antibodies from childhood exposure. If an adult does contract Fifth disease, however, the fever, joint pain, and fatigue can be severe.
Pregnant women who contract the disease should immediately contact their doctor, as it can present dangerous, sometimes life-threatening risks for their unborn babies.
The good news is, Fifth disease rarely causes long-term problems, and once contracted, one is considered immune for life.
Frequent hand-washing, as well as avoiding those who are sneezing, coughing, or blowing their noses can help minimize the risk of infection.
Loveless said any student who has Fifth disease, or any illness, must be fever-free, without the aid of medication, for 24 hours before returning to school.
“This is a high-risk time of year,” Loveless said. “The safety and health of our children is our number one priority. If your children are sick, let them stay home. The classwork can be figured out later, but we're much more interested in their health.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.