The residents of Legacy at Town Creek were reeling from an afternoon of fishing Wednesday, June 15.
“I wish we had fishing day more than once a year,” said resident Elsie Smith, a 1964 AM Story School graduate. Smith remembers her father coming home with fish and all the kids in her family being happy.
Wednesday was the first day of Legacy's two-day “Let's Go Fishing” event. Prior to COVID-19, this was a much-looked forward to annual event for many residents. This is the first time the nursing home facility has been able to host the event since 2019.
Huddled around a three-foot pool supplied with 400 pounds of catfish, residents will enjoy two days of fishing and cheering each other on.
Some residents, who won't participate in other events, will fish both days the pool is provided.
Staff members also enjoy the event and look forward to fishing with residents during the two-day fishing derby. In fact, employees of Legacy host an annual hamburger sale fundraiser to pay for the fishing tank.
Let's Go Fishing is a company out of Austin. It has provided the fish, equipment and pool for the event for more than a decade.
The catfish will be sold at the end of the event with proceeds benefiting next year’s fishing event.
