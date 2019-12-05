Long-time mental health advocate Chris Kolstad will receive a posthumous honor from ACCESS of Palestine next week.
ACCESS mental health, serving Anderson County's mental health needs for more than 25 years, will change the name of its Palestine location to “ACCESS at the Chris Kolstad Building.”
Kolstad, who practiced law for more than 40 years and served as a county court at law judge, was a founding member of the ACCESS board. He served on the board of directors until his death in August of last year.
“I can't think of anyone who deserves this honor more,” ACCESS CEO Ted Debbs told the Herald-Press Wednesday. “He had such a passion for helping others.”
The dedication will take place Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at ACCESS, 3320 S. Loop 256 in Palestine.
Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston, a long-time friend and one time political rival, will perform Kolstad's dedication.
“Judge Kolstad was a devoted servant to Palestine and Anderson County,” Johnston said. “He gave selflessly of his time.”
Debbs, who took over the Palestine ACCESS facility nearly eight years ago, said he had become close friends with Kolstad.
“It saddens me that I had only that time with him,” he said. “He was a tremendous advocate for those with mental illness and substance abuse issues. When he passed away last year, we knew we had to do something to show our appreciation.”
Kolstad's widow, Mary Seat Kolstad called the surprise a beautiful honor, but one that would have made her husband of 36 years uncomfortable.
“He never helped people for recognition,” she said. “He helped to help. People still come up to me, offering condolences and telling me how much Chris helped them and touched their lives.”
For more information, call (903) 723-6136.
