The Action Fund of Anderson County awarded $10,000, collected by community members, to three non-profit groups Monday, Dec. 7. Grants were announced at Queen St. Grille in the historic Redlands building in downtown Palestine.
The Stockpot of Palestine received $4,000 and $3,000 was awarded to both the Palestine Community Food Bank and the Multi-Cultural Education Center.
The Action Fund, a giving circle, enables philanthropic donors to pool their donations. They then decide where the money would best serve the community. Only Action Fund members can vote on where the money goes.
“Thank you for your generosity, especially now in times of COVID-19 when donations are down but really needed even more,” said JoEllen Walley, President. “We believe that together is better. Through collective giving we can do more.”
Since launching The Action Fund seven years ago, donor members have given more than $213,780 to non-profit groups and agencies that help the needy, nurture local culture and arts, and improve the quality of life in the Palestine area. Focus areas are education, art and culture, health and human services, and preservation and beautification.
Since 2013, the Action Fund has given grants to the ICEE Success Foundation, Developing Innovating Thinking Skills, the Women’s Health Connection Clinic, Anderson County Crisis Center, the Palestine Food Bank, the Montalba Community Center, the East Texas Museum, Texas Theater, Hope Station, Wildcat Golf Course, First Resource Center, Texas Youth Advocates, Meals on Wheels, the Texas State Railroad Society and Family Outreach Resources.
The Action Fund will now take new memberships for 2021.
For more information, go to www.taffactionfund.org, or info@taffactionfund.org
