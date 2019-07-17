Enjoy Sunday Brunch with Altrusa, noon to 2 p.m., at Palestine Senior Activity Center, 200 North Church St., on July 28.
“We have several community projects that we are working towards,” Altrusa member Kari Rhone said. “We thought this event would be a unique and enjoyable way to raise funding for those projects.”
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Altrusa International of Anderson County was organized in 1964 and chartered in 1966; the club has been a staple in the Palestine Community for over 50 years.
Altrusa has focused on literacy and local needs. The group raises money annually for community projects, including scholarships for graduating high school seniors.
Gospel Heirs will provide music entertainment for the July 28 event. Gospel Heirs is a local southern gospel group made up of Terry Garner, Carol Garner, Mike Cook, and Larry Martin.
The meal will include strata, fruit cups, danish, juice, and coffee. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children.
Tickets for the Branson Gift Basket will sell during the event. Ticket are $5 each, or five for $20.
The winner of the basket will be announced that day. The winner doesn't need to be present.
All proceeds will go toward Altrusa’s community service projects.
This is a come-and-go event.
For more information, call 903-731-2902.
