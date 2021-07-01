Shake up your day with a beverage from Palestine’s Amazing Nutrition & Energy. They offer meal-replacement shakes, refreshers and energy boosting teas.
Owner Kristie Walley, a native of Palestine and graduate of Westwood Independent School District, opened the business last August during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the shaky economy, Walley said Amazing Nutrition has had an “amazing” start-up.
“The community really reached out and gave me a big ol’ hug,” said Walley of the support she’s received from her customers. “My customers are amazing. We are like a big family here.”
Walley, a single mother of three, said after a health scare, in which she was hospitalized, she decided she needed to pursue her own healthy options and lose weight.
“While there are some healthy options, Palestine didn’t have any type of healthy meal replacement options and that is when I decided to open Palestine’s Amazing Nutrition & Energy,” Walley said.
The products and recipes at Amazing Nutrition are from Herbalife, a science-backed company that sells products to help people get the right balance of healthy nutrition. Walley and her team attended classes and conferences, and received hands-on training prior to opening the business. The team also participates in all of the continuing education courses the company offers.
The ingredients for Herbalife’s products come from farmers who are committed to meeting the company’s high standards for planting and conservation.
Herbalife’s shakes are designed to replace one meal per day, or as a snack as supplemental nutrition to a balanced died and healthy lifestyle.
There are numerous choices to pick from in both tea and shake selections and they also offer seasonal selections. The pineapple mango shake is one of their featured summer drinks.
While Herbalife supplies the business with a huge variety of recipes, Walley’s daughter has put her own mixology skills to use and developed shakes for customers that taste like Almond Joy and Reese Peanut Butter Cups.
“We try to keep our customers happy and mix up something they are craving when we can,” Walley said.
With their shakes they offer sports nutrition and other add-ins include probiotics, fiber boosts, a beauty booster, Prolessa Duo that reduces body fat and cures hunger, and they have gluten free options.
They offer speciality teas to help reduce wrinkles and cellulite and support healthy hair and nails as well as extra electrolytes for advanced nutrition and to support rapid hydration. Their refreshers help support nitric oxide production and healthy function of the heart and brain.
Amazing Nutrition & Energy also has products to help with skin, menopause, pregnancy, vitamins and more. You can schedule a free wellness evaluation to see what products might be better suited to your own personal needs.
Daily discount specials include Medical Monday, Teacher Appreciation Tuesday, Waistline Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and Friday is First Responder Day.
They are open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturdays and are closed on Sundays. The store is at 1299 S. Loop 256, at the corner of Creatline and the Loop.
