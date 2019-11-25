Anderson County's Adult Protective Services and the City of Palestine are teaming up again to ensure the elderly and residents with disabilities get a big dose of holiday cheer.
To make that happen, the city will, again, enlist the help of an Angel Tree, as well as generous, caring people in the community.
“Your participation, care, and support will make a difference in the lives of people who may not have anyone else to bring them joy during the holidays, APS Supervisor Kelly Curley said.
This year, there are eleven angels – one for each person in need. The angel ornaments can be picked up with suggested gifts, based on the person's needs, at the ACAPS Angel Tree in the Water Department at Palestine City Hall, 504 North Queen Street.
Wrapped gifts should be returned by Dec. 17 — and earlier, if possible. Attach the ornament to the wrapped gifts when returning them, so that Anderson County Protective Services can distribute the gifts to the right people.
Wrapped gifts can be dropped off at City Hall, or at the Department of Family and Protective Services office, 330 E. Spring St., Suite B., in Palestine.
For more information, call 903-661-6128.
