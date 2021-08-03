Railyard Customs & Collisions’ rings in a special anniversary during its First Friday event August 6.
“As always, you can expect the best cars, trucks and bikes to be on display,” said Ryan Ripley, owner. “This First Friday is even more special than the previous events, as Railyard celebrates our five year anniversary. We invite everyone to come celebrate with us.”
First Friday at Railyard’s are a free event where the community can gather to talk hot rods, bikes and hangout.
The August First Friday at Railyard’s event kicks off at 6 p.m. Live music from Chad Cooke Band begins at 8 p.m. There will be classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles on display, free hamburgers supplied by Home Grill Steakhouse as well as free margaritas and Jack & Cole slushies.
For this month’s event, vote for your favorite classic/custom car, truck or motorcycle. The People’s Choice winner will receive $100 cash prize sponsored by C&C Timber Mulching. Railyard will also choose a winning car, truck or bike to win $200 sponsored by Quick Drone Pro.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the fun made possible by Sarah Frith Service First Mortgage, Satellite Source, C&C Timber Mulching, Brett Weisenburn State Farm, Jessica Walker Hibbard Realty, Jacob Wheeler, H&W Power Sports, The Sbrusch Law Firm, Red Hat Rentals, Fiferlogic, Chloe & Claire Company, Moore Air Systems and Home Grill Steakhouse.
Railyard Customs & Collisions is located at 701. E. Newman St. in Palestine. The event is free to the public. All ages are welcome. The Chad Cooke Band will play until 10 p.m.
