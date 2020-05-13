For 23 years, locals and visitors nationwide have enjoyed the annual Floyd Salmon Memorial Day Bluegrass Music Festival at Salmon Lake Park.
Despite COVID-19, this year will be no different. Leah Powers, who owns the park with her husband, David, decided to take the reins and ensure the show would indeed go on.
They are calling this year’s festival a bluegrass gospel revival.
“This year we decided to do things a little differently,” Powers said. “We felt with everything going on, it was a good time for revival.”
Ministers will share devotionals throughout the four day event, Powers said, including the Rev. Mike Powell and Evangelist Mark Wheeler. Both have served as emcees for the event annually.
Cleaning precautions have been made and hand sanitizing stations will be available. Everyone is expected to practice social distancing and be responsible. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, park capacity is limited.
Salmon Lake Park, 357 Salmon Lake Road, in Grapeland, has attracted some of the biggest names in gospel bluegrass for the past 23 years. This year is no different. The lineup includes musicians new to the festival: Wilson Fairchild, sons of the Statler Brothers, with Chris Malpass of the Malpass Brothers.
Among returning favorites are The Marksmen, The Purple Hulls, and the Trinity River Band.
Pickers will play throughout the park — all day, everyday, with impromptu jam sessions on a whim. The festival will kick off with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Concerts will run from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. An old time hymn sing-a-long will take place Saturday at 6 p.m.
Sunday's festivities will begin with a devotional and music at 10 a.m.
Salmon Lake Park visitors may swim, as well as walk the trails. A children's playground is available. Alcohol is prohibited in the park. RV and camping sites are still available.
Weekend passes are available for $50, if ordered before May 15. They are $60 after May 15. Tickets are $25 per day. Children 15 and under with an adult enter free.
Festival-goers can reserve golf carts by calling 936-697-2594.
From Palestine, go south on U.S. 287/Texas 19 toward Grapeland. At the fork, take the U.S. 287 Business route in Grapeland. At the caution light, turn right, go two blocks west, turn right again, and follow the Salmon Lake Park signs.
For tickets or more information, call 936-697-2594, or visit http://www.salmonlakepark.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.