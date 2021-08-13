The annual Buffalo Stampede and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo is heading back to Leon County in September.
Friday and Saturday night’s rodeo performances presented by Pickett Pro Rodeo will be at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 18 at the Leon County Expo Center.
Admission is $12 at the gate or $10 in advance through any of Leon County’s 4-H or FFA clubs. The Leon County Expo Center is five miles south of Buffalo on US Hwy 75.
The Buffalo Stampede will take place on Saturday, beginning with a downtown parade at 9:30 a.m. Then, head on out to the Expo Center where at 10:30 a.m. $5 will get you admission to a Chuckwagon Cowboy Biscuit Breakfast.
Included in the price of your breakfast will be kids’ stick horse races, bouncy houses, touch-a-truck experience, petting zoo, live music, food and merchandise vendors and much more. Part of your support will help benefit the youth in our area.
Sunday morning at 9:30, church services or “Church in the Dirt” will be sponsored by the Cowboy Church of Leon county. Then, at 2 p.m., stick around for the Pro Rodeo Stampede Extreme.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.