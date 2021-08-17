Another series of artists will be on display in downtown Palestine Saturday for the Art Walk and Summer Concert Series.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21, art lovers and visitors can enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings, diverse art mediums and meet the artists in various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford St.
These art walks are a monthly ‘Meet the Artist’ opportunity for the public to enjoy while out shopping the local venues.
Special to this month’s Art Walk will be the debut of Texas jeweler Cheryl Whitney-Huebner at Wells Creek Crossing.
Whitney-Huebner creates unique pieces that are wearable art. Her collections include an array of rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and metal cuffs in intricate designs and beautiful gemstones.
Other featured artists include Kathy Lamb, Daniel Maldonado, Pam Smith, Toney Monk, Pam McAdams, David Tripp, Cecilia Bramhall, Allie Scogins, Hailey Perkins, Lindsey Sifers, Jordan Crabill, Adena Nichols, Grace Hessman, Greg Gunnels, Pam Miller, Orlando Guillen, Jerry McClain, Deaanna Frye, John Crow and Russell Belue.
This weekend’s art and artists can be found at The Gallery at the Redlands, The Redlands Hotel, Home Grill Steakhouse, Old Magnolia Mercantile, L&L Shoe Store, Duncan Depot Antiques, Old Town Vintage, The Co-Ed Shop, Shearz & Beerz, Jordan Crabill Art Studio, Barnyard Boutique & Cool Cow Creamery, Landmark Realty, Charles Dickens Jewelry, Bloodlines Tattoo, the Palestine Farmers Market, Wells Creek Crossing, Pint & Barrel and Hambone’s Cajun Grill.
Art Walk is presented by the Dogwood Art Council, whose motto is “Art is happening in Palestine.”
The Dogwood Art Council is a non-profit organization with a goal to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing arts.
Saturday’s Summer Concert Series, which coincides with the Palestine Art Walk, features Carson Jeffrey. The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hambone’s Cajun Grill in Old Town Palestine.
The Summer Concert Series is hosted by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. Sponsorships are available for this event and tables are available to purchase for each concert. Call the PACC for more information, 903-729-6066.
This is the final installment of the summer Art Walk and Summer Concert Series.
The Dogwood Art Council plans to make Art Walks a monthly event. Though there is not one planned for September, they are set to resume in October.
A t-shirt supporting the Dogwood Art Council featuring their motto is available at The Co-Ed Shop.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, log onto their Facebook page: m.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
