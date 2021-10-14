While you’re in Palestine for the Heritage Festival Saturday, be sure you journey downtown for the Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford St. offer opportunities to meet the artists.
“It is such a beautiful time of year to stroll and shop,” said Celia Campbell Polster, executive director of the Dogwood Art Council. “Downtown Palestine business owners are opening their hearts and doors to support local East Texas artists. These local artists bring spice to your shopping experience as you enjoy the offerings of our downtown restaurants and shops.”
Amanda Hukill is one of the council’s October featured artists. Hukill is a multimedia artist, with works that span from painting, carving, watercolors, glass etching, ink, geodes, pyrography to furniture.
Hukill began drawing and painting in her youth, and became a professional artist in 2011.
As a Christian based artist, Hukill believes her art is her testimony and said her motto is to “Actively make the world a prettier place.”
She makes both custom and commissioned pieces. And while the theme of her custom works tend to lean towards southwestern and wildlife artwork, she enjoys variety and challenges.
Hukill will showcase her art Saturday at The Redlands Hotel.
Other featured artists will include, Cecilia Bramhall, David Tripp, Daniel Maldonado, Deanna Pickett Frye, Greg Gunnels, Hailey Perkins, John Crow, , Mike Henry, Pam Miller, Renee Capel Sutherland, Ginger Whitehead, Haley Booth, April Shaner, Kasie Hammons, Taylor Hammons, Spring Parnell, Kathy Lamb, Seth Blood and Tony Monk.
They will be set up in businesses throughout downtown Palestine. Those locations include, The Gallery at the Redlands, The Redlands Hotel, Palestine Farmer’s Market, Bloodlines Tattoo, Home Grill Steakhouse, JR Lonestar Glasswork, Sheerz and Beerz, Crimson Room, The Co-Ed Shop, Old Magnolia Mercantile, Charles Dicken’s Fine Jewelry & Gifts, Nickel Manor, Pint and Barrel, Wells Creek Antiques and the Palestine Herald-Press wall.
The Dogwood Art Council is a non-profit organization with a goal to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing arts. A t-shirt supporting the Dogwood Art Council is available at The Co-Ed Shop.
“Every month, we get to be surrounded with beauty and friends,” Polster said. “Come out to meet our local artists and this Saturday, you can even witness the mural being painted on the back wall of the Palestine Herald Press.”
Artist Deanna Pickett Frye designed, outlined and painted a portion of the mural. Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, people are invited to come out and add their touch by painting a portion of the mural. Frye will have brushes and paint on hand and the first 15 participants will receive a free t-shirt.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, log onto their Facebook page: m.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.