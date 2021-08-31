The 903 Mafia Race raised over $7,000 for Elijah's Retreat Saturday with its Race for Autism at Buffalo Creek Speedway in Canton.
Event founder Tammy Williams and her son, race car driver Dylan Beasley, both of Frankston, are excited about the money they were able to raise this past weekend.
“We want to thank everyone who came out and supported us for this event,” Williams said. “As a family living with autism, and one who has benefited from Elijah’s Retreat it is our passion to help others and continue to raise community awareness about autism.”
Located in Jacksonville, Elijah's Retreat is a peaceful vacation setting in the country specifically designed for families living with autism.
Williams hopes with the proceeds will allow for more families to enjoy the amenities and sanctuary. They also hope to build a one-acre playground.
The race team extends its gratitude to its sponsors, including Kelly Harris Tire and Majestic Towing, Ferrell’s Towing, Railyard Customs & Collisions, Mark’s Mugs, Royal Lube, All Star Ford – Palestine - Tobyn Fox, J&D Enterprise, Impact Audio & Tent, Commercial Bank of Texas, Eagle Lubricant, Hill Drywall, Reeves Oil Company, Maxwell Pharmacy in Frankston, Tatum Insurance in Frankston, Lake Palestine Animal Hospital and Lively Bounce.
