Palestine is a treasure trove of novelty, arts, and historic gems, waiting to be discovered.
A case in point: The artistic novelty of a carousel of chocolate horses that await visitors to the historic Eilenberger’s Bakery, 512 North John Street .
Ava Harmon, director of coffee sales at Eilenberger’s, said the horses were a part of Mary of Puddin Hill, a bakery and chocolate company purchased by Eilenberger’s two years ago.
The four horses are made with chocolate and decorated by hand with chocolate.
Arriving from their previous home, the horses needed a little “sprucing up.” That work was done by Eilenberger’s in-house-chocolatier, Harmon said.
The horses were then put on display in an air conditioned area behind glass for customers to enjoy.
You can look, but don't touch or taste. Chocolate lovers can, however, indulge in an array of handmade chocolates that the bakery sells, including truffles, fudge balls and caramels – tried-and-true recipes made at the bakery for 65 years.
Eilenberger’s was founded by German emigrant F.H. Eilenberger in May 1898. Over the years, the store has established a reputation for using only the finest ingredients.
Known for its old-world, handmade fruitcake, the bakery offers an array of exquisite treats, including pies, baked goods, cookies, chocolates, gourmet popcorn, and coffee.
Eilenberger’s is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
