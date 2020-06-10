As local restaurants reopen, one group of men is especially glad. For the last 20 years, “The Group,” as these Vietnam veterans call themselves, have gathered weekly, bound by a pivotal shared experience. The Group meets at a local restaurant on Thursdays – at Cotton Patch, Bishops BBQ, Applebees, Chilis, or another spot.
Ten veterans might attend, or maybe just five. Either way, it's special.
Through life's peaks and valleys, The Group's members have been there for each other. Their comrades have given support in the face of medical issues and divorces, as well as the loss of wives, children, grandchildren, and mutual friends. (Probably ten of them have died.)
Each week, several branches of the military are represented around the table: helicopter pilots, snipers, ex-members of the Military Police, artillery men, tunnel rats, and medics. The Group's camaraderie is real and deep.
“We ain’t much, but we’re all we’ve got,” Curtis Fitzgerald of Palestine, a captain in the Army’s 189th Assault Helicopter Company, said, sparking a round of laughter.
Some of these men carry physical scars, as well as the invisible wounds of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. During the 1960s and early 1970s, returning soldiers were pretty much left alone to cope with their feelings and emotions.
“When you came home, you put your uniform and medals in a box and put it away,” Fitzgerald said. “You thought you'd never talk about it again – and you didn't.”
Suppressing or ignoring powerful emotions, however, takes a toll. So two area men decided to organize a support group for vets suffering from PTSD.
Dr. Henry Garza of Victory and Jack Bell of Buffalo organized the first meetings. Initially, five or six men met weekly at the annex building of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with a psychiatrist present. The men were “processing” – getting stuff off their chests.
Word spread and the group grew, as men found a safe harbor to express what they couldn't talk about elsewhere.
“I had gone to two or three sessions, and I didn’t talk,” Fitzgerald said. “I was leaving one day and noticed all the vehicles in the parking lot had Purple Hearts. I thought, ‘If I can’t talk about this with THESE guys – I’ll never talk to anybody.’ So I started opening up.
“All these guys have stories. They came out months or years later. After you start talking about events, the horrible things you saw – it helps.”
The film industry has produced many war movies that purport to dramatize what soldiers experienced, but they always fall short.
“In the movies, you don't get the smells, the sounds,” said Palestine’s Harold Sumrall, who served in 2/27 25th Infantry Division of the Army at Cu Chi.
Only those who were there really understand.
“You can’t imagine what it was like for me to ID my men’s bodies.” Fitzgerald said.
As a pilot for the “Ghostriders”, Fitzgerald was shot down six times during six years of active duty. A two-hour movie can’t convey that.
Immediately after the Vietnam War, returning veterans received rough treatment, Sumrall said. “When we came home, the general public was spitting on people,” he said. “We would change clothes to get out of uniform before getting off the plane, to avoid the insults.”
The problems these vets faced continued when they got home. David Killion of Palestine was an avionics specialist in the Army at Long Binh. “I was asked to leave the VFW,” he said. “They said I wasn’t in a war.”
Common experiences for Vietnam veterans include nightmares and suicidal thoughts.
“Quite a few drank themselves into ill health,” said Bill Driver, who served in the Army at Duc Pho.
For a while, the meeting in Palestine was one of the few in the area for veterans to sort out their feelings. Within two years The Group grew to 40 former enlisted men and officers.
Participants drove from Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston. Psychiatrists also came from Temple to meet with them.
Eventually, group members divided into three smaller groups and created spin-offs in the metroplex areas. In their second decade, group members met at the local Veterans Administration office under group leader and counsellor Gary Welch. Those sessions were often followed by the men going out to lunch together, and that part continues to this day.
The group's consensus is that Jim Campion probably had the toughest job: Graves Registration. It was Campion’s responsibility to ID the bodies, bag them, ship the personal effects home, and arrange for the soldiers’ bodies to be transported.
Mickey Hubert of Palestine, a former Anderson County sheriff, served in the 3rd Marine Division in communications. Hubert was not part of the original group, but made vital connections in this band of brothers “You make friends for life, like those high school – friends who know all your secrets. Veterans have a bond like that.”
R.D. Smith, who also served at Duc Pho, put it this way: “It’s hard for one vet to lie to another.”
Today, The Group’s meetings are less intense. “We don't fight the war again,” Driver said.
Happily, the public’s treatment of Vietnam veterans has gotten better. “We have had more recognition in the last few years than in our whole life,” Sumrall said.
Gentlemen, we thank you for your service.
