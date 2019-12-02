Pet owners older than 65 may spay and neuter their pets at a discount, as well as receive several other free services, thanks to a grant from Walmart.
Walmart Giving, an arm of the Walmart Foundation, awarded the $1,500 grant to the Anderson County Humane Society (BARC), which applied for the money last fall. The grant will go towards free rabies vaccinations, dog and cat shots, free microchipping, and low-cost spaying and neutering.
“This is the first time we applied,” Anderson County Humane Society President Virginia Hightower told the Herald-Press Monday. “We're happy it happened, and happy it happened so quickly.”
Spaying and neutering costs to residents will be minimal, BARC officials said.
Providing for senior residents, Hightower said, is one way BARC gives back to the community, while helping its pets.
“Most seniors in the area are on fixed incomes,” she said. “We're just trying to do our part to help in some small way.”
Anderson County pet owners, older than 65, who are interested in the program should act quickly by calling 903-729-8074. Applications also are available at the county animal shelter, 335 Armory Rd.
