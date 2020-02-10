Instead of buying diamonds or flowers this Valentine’s Day, consider getting your sweetheart, or yourself, a new pet.
Throughout the month of February, BARC, The Humane Society of Anderson County, will be “Sharing the Love” with a special adoption event.
“Come check out the animals waiting for adoption at BARC, and help spread the love of a four-legged friend this month,” BARC employee Melanie Seal said.
Throughout February, BARC will reduce adoption fees by $30. Dogs can be adopted for $65 and cats for $35. Those fees include spay/neuter, rabies shots, and micro chipping.
The local shelter is full, Seal said, with many fur babies waiting for their forever homes.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates that 6.5 million cats and dogs enter shelters each year; roughly 3 million, nearly half of them, are euthanized. The Humane Society of the United States reports 2.4 million of those killed are healthy, treatable, and fit for adoption.
This year, let's lower that number by adopting a pet for your Valentine.
For more information, contact BARC, 903-729-8074, or visit the shelter at 335 Armory Road in Palestine.
BARC is open, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
