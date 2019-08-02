“Lady and the Tramp” is the theme for BARC’s, the Anderson County Humane Society, annual fundraiser.
Brenda Beazley, BARC board member, said the group hopes to raise about $10,000 – and draw 200 to 300 people – to help pay its annual expenses.
She said the BARC puts up for adoption roughly 300 dogs and cats a year.
For the shelter’s premier event, supporters will enjoy a night of dinner, dancing, raffles, and silent auctions. Dinner will include spaghetti, salad, French bread, ice tea, and dessert. Palestine’s Blindpursuit will provide the music.
The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 110 Line Street, in Palestine.
Tickets are $40 per person and available at the Animal Shelter, Hometown Pharmacy, Prosperity Bank, or www.outhousetickets.com
A table sponsorship for eight is $400. RSVP no later than Sept. 2. This is a BYOB event.
BARC supporters may also mail their donations to P.O. Box 63, Palestine, Texas 75802, donate on Barc's website www.barctx.org, or drop by the animal shelter at 335 Armory Road in Palestine.
The shelter also accepts donations of cleaning materials, old blankets, pet toys, towels, wash clothes, dry cat and dog food, and cat litter.
For more information, call 903-729-8074, or log onto www.barctx.org.
