The Lukestrong Foundation is gearing up for its second Superhero Run/Walk and Family Fun Day sponsored in honor of the late Luke Grumbles Saturday, Sept. 26 at the YMCA of Palestine Alex Patel Soccer Complex.
The event will raise money for the LukeStrong Foundation which financially supports families of children and young adults fighting all types of cancer.
Luke Grumbles, 10, the son of Dwayne and Cherie Grumbles, died in 2018 from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Luke attended Neches Independent School District. He lived and loved big, and with the help of friends and family, Luke set up a charity known as #LukeStrong. He wanted to make the life of pediatric cancer patients and their families easier, especially when patients were hospitalized. Luke asked his family to continue his work after his death.
“Luke loves superheroes, especially Captain America,” Cherie said. “We encourage everyone to wear superhero costumes, shirts, or LukeStrong shirts to honor and celebrate the cancer journeys of brave young cancer warriors.”
This event is also being held in September in conjunction with “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.”
Activities for this year’s event include a one-mile Fun Run, free Kids Dash, a chip timed 5K and 10K. There will also be food, drinks, vendors and music.
Kids Dash participants will be given a superhero cape to decorate during the event.
Medals will be awarded to the top three finalist in each men and women’s age groups for both the 10K and 5K. Awards will also be given for the overall top male and female 5K and 10K finalists.
Age groups for these events will be: 19 and under, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, 70to 79.
For more information, log onto lukestrong.org.
