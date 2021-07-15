The Grumbles family invite the community to celebrate the life of their late son, Luke, who would have been 14 on July 31, by making a difference.
To honor the late Luke Grumbles, family and friends are celebrating his birthday with the third annual LukeStrong Blood Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Southside Baptist Church in Palestine.
“During treatment, Luke received many blood and platelet transfusions, and our family views this blood drive as a way to honor our Luke’s bravery and pay it forward,” said his mother, Cherie.
There will be a drawing for everyone that donates.
There will be donuts, hot dogs, chips, cookies, bounce house and Peace of Ice will be providing snow-cones.
“Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions,” Cherie said. “Donating blood is a simple way to make a profound difference in the lives of patients, and donors of all blood types are needed this summer. Every summer, there’s a drop in blood donations, but the need for lifesaving blood never drops off. Let’s help change that and help LukeStrong make a difference.”
Luke Grumbles, 10, the son of Dwayne and Cherie Grumbles, died May 24, 2018 at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.
A fourth-grade student at Neches Independent School District, Luke was diagnosed in September 2017 with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Between September 2017 and January 2018, he received four intense rounds of chemo; in January, he underwent a bone marrow transplant.
Running a fever in February, Luke returned to the hospital, where medical personnel discovered his cancer had returned. By April, medical personnel informed the family further treatments could not heal Luke, but only prolong his life by months.
Throughout his battle with cancer, Luke was a champion for helping other children fighting cancer and with the help of his family started the LukeStrong Foundation, donating money and items to other hospitalized children and their families and hosting events to keep their spirits up.
It has been three years since Luke passed. Through the LukeStrong events, however, his legacy of helping others lives on.
Statistically, summer is a slow time for blood donations – but not for the need. Carter BloodCare reports that three gallons of blood is used every minute in the United State. Every 90 seconds someone in the Carter BloodCare service area needs blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives.
You can make an appointment at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123514. You can also download the QuickScreen app and fill out paperwork online so that all you have to do is show up ready to give.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.