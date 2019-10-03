A fundraiser for Ronnie Paul of Palestine will take place Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 110 North Line Street.
Paul, 61, known as “RP” in the community, was diagnosed with liver disease in May. He is waiting for a liver transplant.
“The process is long and, as you can imagine, expensive,” said Nikki Chaffin, friend and event volunteer. “Both Ronnie and his wife, Rhonda, have already missed long periods of work and will incur lots of bills with hospital stays, as well as a lengthy stay in Dallas after the transplant.
“We are hoping to lighten their financial burden with this fundraiser.”
Born in Corsicana, Paul moved to Palestine early in life. After graduating from Palestine High School in 1977, he worked in the oilfield industry. He has worked for Custom Hose for 12 years.
“Paul is a very generous family man who would do anything for his family, friends, and community,” Chaffin said. “Ronnie is the type of man who would drive 30 miles to bring you a tire after you blew out the one on your trailer, or call you up and buy you lunch when he’s in town and you’re a poor college kid.
“He also, behind the scenes, cooks for hundreds of people at several big events. He’ll lend a shoulder and offer a prayer in the hard times and celebrate in the good. Now, it’s our turn to rally around the man we love in his time of need and offer our love, prayers, and support.”
The event will include barbecue plates, a live and silent auction, corn hole, and a bounce house for kids.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the County Clerk’s Office in the Anderson County Courthouse, and at Debra McCann Insurance. Tickets also will be sold at the door.
Doors open at 4 p.m. The live auction starts at 5:30 p.m.
For more information or updates on this event and other ways to help the Paul family, log onto the Facebook page PrayingForRP.
