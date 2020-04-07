COVID-19 often makes life a grind, but people still find ways to keep special occasions special.
In communities nationwide, children are doing drive-by celebrations for their birthdays, promoted by local chambers and social media.
It's a welcome movement for children, and others, who otherwise would miss parties and family gatherings because of social distancing, stay-at-home orders, and quarantines.
Locally, Birthday Party Parades of Anderson County on Facebook has made birthdays fun again, since Rebekah Wilkinson, of Palestine, founded the group on March 30.
Wilkinson started with a post on Neighbors Supporting Neighbors in Anderson County: People with a child having a birthday could ask her to parade by the home with friends on the special day.
Wilkinson received so many responses, she decided to start her own site. The group has already done 15 birthday parades, with 36 more scheduled through May 10.
“The more it gets out, the more it grows,” Wilkinson said.
Saturday’s parade for Davi Killion Ingram’s daughter, Violet, who turned 7, featured more than 20 cars.
“I’m so very grateful to Rebekah, Gigi, Lana and crew – and to the 903 Jeep Club – for taking the time to come by,” Ingram said.
Violet loved the parade.
“She was supposed to have a science party on that day,” Ingram said. “I racked my brain trying to come up with something else to make it special. I’m so glad they are doing these. She was so happy!”
Despite the rain and quarantine, Violet enjoyed her birthday in a big way. “Strangers made my little girl's day and I’m so grateful,” Ingram said. “They are doing them for the elderly, too. It’s really amazing.”
Party parades give joy to both the birthday person and parade participants, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are no words to describe how great this makes you feel,” Wilkinson said.
Locals have supported and enjoyed the free community service. Car clubs, including the 903 Jeep Club, have joined the fun.
“In this time of social distancing she has found a way to bring happiness to some kids and some adults,” Tish Shade, chief executive officer and president of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
To set up a parade, message Wilkinson and let her know the date, the age the child is turning, and the child’s name. Also include any food allergies, and any cupcake flavors not liked.
Wilkinson will work with you to set up a celebration and time for a drive-by party.
You may also request a parade for adults.
On the special day, parade participants meet and then caravan to the address. The birthday child or adult stands at a designated spot, as people from the community drive by, parade style, with signs, honking their horns, and singing and shouting “Happy Birthday!” They also throw candy, trinkets, and small gifts.
“We do everything we can to make the child feel extra special,” Wilkinson said.
Residents of Anderson County have showed up to participate in each parade and donate money for candy, trinkets, and gifts. A local baker even donated cupcakes for each child’s celebration.
Participants should decorate their vehicles and stay in them. To schedule a party with Wilkinson, or more information, log onto https://www.facebook.com/groups/239898100521664.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.