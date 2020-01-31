Palestine's Blacktop Mojo kicked off its 24-gig “It Won’t Last” tour Wednesday. After the tour wraps up Feb. 29, the band returns home for a couple of East Texas bookings, before hitting the road for another nation-wide tour later this Spring.
The nationally acclaimed band also uploaded a new video for the tour on Thursday evening that was shot at the Bodega bar in Fort Worth.
“It Won’t Last” is from the band's third studio album, “Under the Sun,” released in September. The bluesy anti-love song, written by Matt James, is receiving much love from fans of all ages.
Blacktop shot two other videos for this album: “Can’t Sleep” and “Come Get Your Coat,” including scenes from the Grapeland Peanut Festival and The Redland Hotel, among other Palestine locales.
With a new video and tour, Blacktop has found its groove and niche. Sonically between Soundgarden, Black Stone Cherry, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, the band blends post-grunge, classic rock, and metal. In late 2019, Blacktop Mojo received a plaque from YouTube, commemorating its 100,000th subscriber. The band will launch a new show on its YouTube Chanel next Tuesday, which airs weekly and documents the band's journey in the music industry.
Fans can expect new music from the group later this year; band members have already recorded some demos at Rosewood Studios in Tyler, where they have previously recorded.
Founded in 2012 by frontman Matt James and drummer Nathan Gillis, the band eventually morphed into a five-piece, with bass player Matt Curtis and guitarists Ryan Kiefer and Kenneth Irwin.
Band members released their debut album, I Am, in 2014, followed by a heavy bout of touring with heavy hitters like Bon Jovi, Sammy Hagar, Candlebox, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Black Stone Cherry, Shaman’s Harvest, Pop Evil, Puddle of Mudd, and Drowning Pool.
This summer, Blacktop will be one of the top-featured acts at RockFest, along with Disturbed, Staind, Slipknot, Papa Roach, Limp Bizkit, Anthrax, Bad Wolves and Slaughter. They are also booked to play the UpHeaval Festival with Disturbed, Skillet and Staind.
