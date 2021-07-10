Palestine’s Rock Band Blacktop Mojo is back in the saddle again, and headed out for Summer Tour 2021 across the United States.
Like all bands and entertainers, Blacktop Mojo was sidelined during the COVID-19 pandemic, and uncertain of when they would get back on stage and back out on the road.
Blacktop is now revving up for another major summer tour across the United States, including a performance at Rock Fest, with Korn, Staind, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Anthrax, Tommy Vext and Slaughter.
The band headed out of Palestine Friday morning, with 37 gigs already booked through September. They kick off the tour with a show in Tulsa, OK and close with Louisville, KY. Their only Texas show on the tour is in Lubbock.
“We’re excited to get back out there on the road and feel that live show energy again,” said lead singer Matt James. “There’s nothing quite like feeling the thunder of the kick drum in your chest and seeing everyone’s faces.”
This will be the band's fourth US tour and it will include 24 states.
Founded in 2012 by frontman Matt James and drummer Nathan Gillis, the band eventually morphed into a five-piece, with bass player Matt Curtis and guitarists Ryan Kiefer and Chuck Wepfer.
Their music blends post-grunge, classic rock and metal. Its music falls somewhere between Soundgarden, Black Stone Cherry and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Band members released their debut album, “I Am,” in 2014, followed by a heavy bout of touring that shared the stage with heavy hitters like Bon Jovi, Sammy Hagar, Candlebox, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Black Stone Cherry, Shaman’s Harvest, Pop Evil, Puddle of Mudd and Drowning Pool. They followed with “Burn the Ships” and “Under the Sun.”
With a limited amount of live gigs since the early part of 2020, Blacktop, like other artists, have been using social media, including Facebook, SnapChat and Instagram, to stay in touch with their fans. They are chatting, doing Q&As, and performing virtual concerts.
They have now added TikTok as another way to interact.
Focusing on the music, the band also quietly released a four-song EP “Static” during the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes “Static,” “The End,” “Watch Me Drown” and “Leave It Alone.” They also hit the studio to record a new self-titled album to be released in August.
The band released one song from the album, “Tail Lights,” via video on YouTube in June.
“I think this is definitely our best work to date,” James said. “We drew on a multitude of styles and there is something for everyone on this record. If you’re a fan of rock and roll, you’re gonna dig it.”
For more information, log onto the band’s website https://www.blacktopmojo.com, or its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BlacktopMojo/.
