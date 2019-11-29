Christmas always look good in blue, especially when you serve up a good cause with a good time.
Palestine's finest is partnering with Smooth Rock 93.5 for their third annual “Blue Santa” fundraiser and toy drive. The event takes place Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Redlands Hotel.
The special event will help provide presents to families in need. Visitors can hang out in the hotel with police officers and the Smooth Rock 93.5 crew. They'll enjoy live acoustic music from Blind Pursuit, David Parker, Heather Little, Kevin Harris, Kade Callaway, and Jason Blake Fisk & Brianna Pruitt.
Queen Street Grill will prepare appetizers and wine specials for Wine Down Wednesday. Jocelyn’s Donuts will provide hot chocolate for the kids, who also can participate in face painting, letters to Santa, and more on the second floor.
“We are grateful to Smooth Rock 93.5 and The Redlands Hotel for partnering with us for this great event,” Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Our community always goes above and beyond to help us bless families with the Christmas they deserve.”
Police began accepting applications for toys Nov. 5. Applications can still be picked up at the police department, 511 N. John St. The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
Applicants need to provide identification, as well as matching proof-of-residence, such as a utility bill, home telephone bill, cable bill, rental lease agreement, or property tax bill.
Drawings will be held with the names of those who attend the event. Winners could receive a beautiful handmade quilt donated by Palestine’s Emily Wideman, a custom cake donated by Catering Plus, Dinner for two from Bishop’s Steakhouse, one of two massages, and one of two for the sauna donated by Becca’s Massage and Therapy. You must be present to win.
Those who can't make the event but want to donate to Blue Santa may take cash donations, or new, unwrapped toys to the Palestine Police Department, 511 N. John Street; Smooth Rock 93.5, 400 North Queen Street, Ste 205; Palestine Chamber of Commerce, 401 W. Main St.; Hampton Inn & Suites, 2700 South, TX 256 Loop; YMCA, 5500 S. Loop 256; Palestine Toyota, 2728 Loop 256; All Star Group, 2929 Loop 256; AllStar Autoplex, 1216 E, Palestine Ave.; Prosperity Bank, 1015 N. Church St.; or Jocelyn’s Donuts, 2703 W. Oak St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.