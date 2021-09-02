GRAPELAND — Grapeland will welcome bluegrass music lovers from all over the country to the 45th Annual Labor Day Weekend Bluegrass Music Festival at Salmon Lake this weekend.
The festival, founded by Floyd Salmon and his family, and run for many years by the Texas Bluegrass Music Association, is being hosted by park owners Trent and Bethany Owens this year.
Salmon Lake Park, 357 Salmon Lake Road, in Grapeland, has attracted some of the biggest names in gospel bluegrass for the past 43 years. This year is no different. The lineup includes musicians new to the festival: Classy & Grassy and Kentucky Just Us. Meet and greets for these bands have been set up at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday.
Among returning favorites are Little Roy & Lizzy, The Grass Burs, The Marksmen, Andi & The Bluegrass Pals and The Purple Hulls. Floyd and Fannie Salmon’s daughter Connie and her band will also be performing. Mike Powell will serve as this year’s emcee.
Country and bluegrass singer-songwriter Larry Cordle is headlining this year’s festival.
Cordle has written songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Garth Brooks, Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Kathy Mattea and Diamond Rio. His is most famous for his song “Murder on Music Road,” recorded by George Strait and Alan Jackson and received the County Music Associations Award for Vocal Event of the Year and CMA nomination for Song of the Year in 2000.
Cordle founded his band Lonesome Standard Time in 1990. He received a Grammy nomination for the groups debut album, self-titled in 1992.
Concerts will kick off each day at 1 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 2-4. At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 there will be a morning devotional with bluegrass worship music.
Aside from the music, visitors may enjoy shopping food and craft vendors, hiking around the park and exploring old buildings dating back to the early 1900s. Many have been renovated into cabins and reunion halls, along with the late Floyd Salmon’s artistic creations made from old machine parts. There is a lake for swimming, a playground, a snack shack and nearly 300 camper hookups.
Daily lessons for musicians are being held in the Sunshine Inn and activities have also been planned. Pickers will play throughout the park — all day, everyday, with impromptu jam sessions on a whim.
Alcohol is prohibited in the park. RV and camping sites are still available.
Weekend passes are available for $70. Tickets are $25 a day per person Thursday through Saturday. Tickets for Sunday are $5 per person. Children 15 and under enter free with an adult .
Festival-goers can rent golf carts on a first-come, first-serve basis.
From Palestine, go south on U.S. 287/Texas 19 toward Grapeland. At the fork, take the U.S. 287 Business route in Grapeland. At the caution light, turn right, go two blocks west, turn right again, and follow the Salmon Lake Park signs.
For tickets or more information, call 936-687-2594, or visit http://www.salmonlakepark.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.