This Sunday, at 6:30 p.m. Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is hosting an outdoor production of scenes from “The Promise.”
The Promise is a musical production performed annually at the Texas Amphitheater in Glen Rose, Texas.
The show combines a 150-person cast and crew, live animals, historically accurate costumes and breathtaking lights, sound and special effects, all of which tell the story of the life of Jesus Christ from birth to ascension.
“There are no words to express how truly humbled, honored and blessed we are at Broyles Chapel Baptist Church that our brothers and sisters in Christ of The Promise would come to Palestine to share the love of Christ with our church and the community,” said Broyles Chapel Pastor Michael Lumpkins. “We invite
everyone to join us for a night of worship and praise as members of the Glen Rose cast present songs and scenes from this beloved musical.”
The church’s outdoor pavilion, located in front of the church, will serve as a stage for Sunday’s production.
Church members and the community are invited to bring their lawn chairs, drinks and snacks, park in the parking lot and enjoy the show.
“Let us come together in unity and in love, in a night of praise and worship,” said Lumpkins.
Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted and a love offering collected to help the cast with their expenses.
Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is located at 130 ACR 425 in Palestine. For more information call 903-723-8330 or log onto the church’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/broyleschapel/
