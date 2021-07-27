The Dogwood Garden Club is putting a call out to all local non-profits to participate in its 10th annual Festival of Trees this Christmas.
The Festival of Trees is a competition among local non-profits, hosted by the Dogwood Garden Club at Christmas, to help them earn money by decorating a Christmas tree with a theme or message.
A total of $2,000 is awarded to the winning trees. Andrew Gregory, General Manager of Ben E. Keith Co. Beverage Distributors, is the underwriter for this event.
“We are excited to once again offer these organizations the chance to compete with other non-profit organizations for cash prizes underwritten by Ben E. Keith Beverages,” said Linda Jean Brown, founder and chair of the event.
Having seen a similar event to Festival of Trees in Florida nine years ago, Brown brought the idea back to the Dogwood Garden Club. For the first eight years, the Festival of Trees was hosted in the Palestine Mall. Last year, the trees were placed in businesses in downtown Palestine. This year the trees will again be showcased in the window’s of businesses in the downtown area throughout the month of December.
According to Brown, this contest is not about the “most beautiful tree.” The trees are judged on a scale of points located in the guideline forms which each participant receives. Judging by qualified judges is done based solely on the scale of points.
Each non-profit typically chooses a theme or statement they want to make with their tree. Many of the groups began planning their tree in the summer months and early fall, hand making their ornaments and decorations.
“The public will be amazed at the imagination that the members come up with to depict their organizations’ themes and/or mission statements,” Brown said. “Some of the most unique and clever ideas are used while making handmade ornaments with the unusual materials.”
Deadline for applicants to return their application is November 1, 2021.
If your organization would like to participate in this event please contact Brown at Ljbrown3264@windstream.net to receive the guidelines and application form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.