While Curious Museum’s summer camps focused on a far-out red planet, a local health care leader talked about a far smaller red sphere on planet Earth: The coronavirus.
Last week’s camp, dubbed “Mars Tinkering,” mostly featured hands-on activities like building rockets, but Victor LeGloahec’s talk focused on biology’s role in space exploration.
The summer camps coincide with this month’s launch of the new Mars Rover, Perseverance. A grant from NASA provided funding for instruction and materials.
LeGloahec, operations manager at Palestine Regional Medical Center, explained how living cells — especially viruses like COVID-19 — could flourish on Mars, if humans brought it there.
inside a host such as the human body, the coronavirus could survive the extreme temperatures on Mars – an average of 80 degrees below zero, LeGloahec said.
High temperatures on Earth can't kill the coronavirus, either; only a heat of 160 degrees or higher can kill it.
“Even though we can’t survive on Mars, the coronavirus can,” he said. “You technically could get coronavirus on Mars.”
Curious campers, ages 6 to 12, all followed COVID-19 precautions. Students wore masks while attending classes, sat at separate tables several feet apart, and washed their hands upon entering and leaving the building. Volunteers, including Judy Summers of Palestine, donated homemade masks.
Coronavirus concerns aside, LeGloahec encouraged campers to pursue careers in science by talking about their favorite subjects and interests.
“What do you want to be when you grow up?” LeGloahec asked each student.
“I want to be an artist,” said one.
“I want to be in the Air Force full-time,” said another.
Science teachers Janet McCreary of Palestine Junior High; and Jake Odom of Story Intermediate School taught last week’s camp, attended by students in the third through sixth grades.
Other week-long camps were “Mars and Motion,” “Mars Art,” and “Mars CSI,” for students in the first through sixth grades. Campers explored art, science, and engineering while receiving encouragement to boost their scientific curiosity. The classes enrolled eight to 10 students each.
For more information about the museum and future events, visit www.thecuriousmuseum.org.
