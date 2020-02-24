CROCKETT – The car of a missing Crockett woman, Faye Lynn Weisinger, 79, was found early Monday morning – without Weisinger, who remains missing.
Her Silver Alert, however, was discontinued by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday afternoon. The national alert issued for missing elderly was placed on Friday.
Weisinger is still listed in the statewide database as a missing person.
Sgt. David Hendry, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety in Houston County, said the order to cancel the alert came from the Crockett Police Department.
Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith was unavailable for comment on Monday afternoon.
Weisinger is a white female, about 5’2” tall and 135 pounds; she has grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and white floral hat, a cardigan, blue jeans and white shoes. She carried a pink and orange purse. Weisinger drives a black 2015 Chevrolet Impala with Texas License Plate FHZ674. .
Weisinger, also known as Faye Lynn Paul, has not been seen or heard from by family or friends since Feb. 7.
When family members could not get Weisinger to come to the door, they requested a wellness check from local authorities. Entering the home, law enforcement noticed several things out of place and decided to obtain a search warrant for the premises.
Through their initial investigation, law enforcement learned Weisinger was last seen in public with her nephew, David Wayne Denson, at Walmart in Crockett on Feb. 12.
Investigators are looking for Denson for more information on the location of Weisinger.
Sgt. Ryan Martin, of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, said Denson had been released from jail on Feb. 10, after receiving probation for a burglary charge. Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar said Denson had been in court earlier that day and had received 10 years' probation on that burglary charge.
Denson is a white male, standing about 5’11; he weighs about 240 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Denson is wanted only for questioning regarding his aunt.
Anyone with information about this case, or the whereabouts of Faye Lynn Paul or David Denson, should call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Rangers are assisting the Crockett PD.
