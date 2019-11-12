Wednesday is World Kindness Day, and who better to honor than Mr. Rogers.
Presbyterian minister, musician, puppeteer, writer and producer, Fred Rogers taught us all that practicing goodness, compassion, and kindness were the aims of life through his children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” on the Public Broadcasting Channel.
In 1968, his show went nationwide. Based on songs, puppets, and visits from neighborhood guests, it remained popular in the 70s and 80s. Rogers tackled sobering, controversial, and topical issues, including race relations and gay rights.
World Kindness Day is internationally observed on Nov. 13, introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of non-governmental organizations.
A fundamental part of the human condition, kindness transcends all that divides us.
It's a day to overlook boundaries of race and religion, to highlight good deeds in the community, and to focus on the positive power and common thread of kindness.
In Palestine, City Councilwoman Dana Goolsby is organizing a sit-down at Cream and Coffee from 8 to10 a.m. She’s calling it “Cardigans, Coffee & Kindness.”
“It would be an especially beautiful day in the neighborhood if everyone wore a cardigan in the spirit of Fred Rogers on World Kindness Day,” Goolsby said. “Let’s chat about ways to fight apathy in our community and make the world a better place through small acts of kindness together.”
Rogers died from stomach cancer at home, his wife at his side, on Feb. 27, 2003, less than a month before turning 75.
His lessons of kindness endure.
As he once said, “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”
Everyone is encouraged to wear a cardigan and do random acts of kindness.
The Herald-Press joins Goolsby in her challenge to everyone to show someone an act of kindness, not only tomorrow, but every time you have an opportunity.
When you're kind, it's always a beautiful day in the neighborhood.
Send your cardigan selfies to community@palestineherald.com or post them on our Facebook page feed tomorrow.
