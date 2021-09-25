Montalba is hosting its annual fall festival Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Community Center grounds, 9590 N. St. Hwy. 19.
The fall festival has an old-fashioned country fair atmosphere and includes a wide range of activities including a 5K fun run, a parade, kid’s carnival, project exhibits, a pie baking contest and a horseshoe tournament.
This year’s food vendors will be Rump’s and Chunky Monkey BBQ.
There will be live music and entertainment throughout the day.
The festival serves as a fundraiser for the upkeep of the Montalba Community Center.
As always, there is a raffle being held for a handmade queen-size quilt. Tickets can be purchased on Saturday at the festival. The quilt is currently on display at Prosperity Bank in Palestine. The drawing for the quilt will be held at 6 p.m., but you need not be present to win.
This year’s activities and events include:
Street Dance
The Rodney Ray Band will perform for this year’s street dance, sponsored by Palestine Toyota, from 7 p.m to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at the Montalba Community Center. Tickets are $5 per person. Kids 12 years of age and under are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. There will be a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the Montalba Community Improvement Association.
5K Pumpkin Fun Run
The 5K Pumpkin Fun Run is set to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the community center. The entry fee is $35 per person and $20 for ages 10 and under. Registration is available the day of the race or online. For details, contact Jill at 903-724-7384.
Parade
The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on FM 321 W. and head north on State Highway 19 to the community center. To register, contact Christy Woolverton at 903-948-8553.
Pie Making Contest
Enter the 2021 Montalba Fall Festival Pie Bake Off with your best pie. Any flavor will be accepted. They entry free is $10 per pie and all proceeds will benefit the Montalba Community Improvement Association. Drop pies off at the Montalba Community Center, Hwy 19 N., starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Judging will begin at noon. No pies will be accepted after that time. The grand prize is a $25 gift certificate to Beckendorf Mercantile.
Kid’s Carnival
There will be lots of fun activities for the kids at this year’s fall festival. The kid’s carnival begins at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. at the Montalba Community Center on Saturday. The carnival includes a farm bounce house, a 75 ft. long obstacle course and slide, basketball, air racers and more games. There will be a petting zoo with pony rides, a dunking booth where you can dunk local celebrities as well as face painting. Admission is $5 per child with unlimited play.
Concessions will be selling cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn and more. The kid’s carnival is sponsored by ChampionX and The Ranch at Pine Mountain. All proceeds will benefit the Montalba Community Improvement Association.
Horseshoe Tournament
This year the festival will host its fifth annual horseshoe tournament. The event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the community center. The cost is $30 per team. A cash prize, with the amount based on the number of entries, will be awarded to the winning team. This tournament is sponsored by Killion’s Collisions. For more information, contact Heath King at 903-724-5600.
Project Exhibits
There will be a project exhibit at this year’s Fall Festival, open to all ages. Exhibit categories include produce, canned goods, photography, baked goods, painting, handmade items, woodwork and ironwork. Exhibits can be dropped off from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday or 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. Judging will begin at 10:30 a.m. Items must be picked up before 4 p.m. For more information, contact Emma Collins at 903-724-5329.
Craft & Food Vendor Booths
Booth spots are still available. Cost for a space is $25 on Saturday. Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a booth, call Christy Woolverton 903-948-8553.
