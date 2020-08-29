Joe and Kay Wilson of Montalba celebrated 60 years of marriage in Alaska with all their family for 12 days. Highlights included flying over Denali; panning for gold; flying their drone; digging for clams; catching 32 salmon; a celebration party; and lots of quality family time.
Their daughter, Kara, and her husband, Rodrigo, came from California.
Their son, Jase, his wife, Melissa, and their children Joy, Ayden, Effy and Jayken traveled from their home in Jerusalem to celebrate .
Joe Carl Wilson and Sydna Kay Berendzen Wilson were married on Sept. 2, 1960 in Irving, Texas.
Joe graduated with an Electrical Engineering Degree from University of Texas at Arlington while working with Ling-Temco-Vought, a large aircraft manufacturer.
Kay graduated with degrees in Business and Education from Texas Woman’s University in Denton.
Their company, Wilson & Wilson Realtors, became the largest real estate office in Irving.
Joe was elected Director of the Dallas Board of Realtors; was elected president of the newly created Irving Board of Realtors; was President of First Mark Real Estate; became a Certified Financial Consultant; and was licensed through Merrill Lynch Stock Brokers; authored THE RESTORATION OF JESUS’ CHURCH; and was a charter member of two churches - Central Church of Christ in Irving and Church of Christ of Palestine on Highway 155.
After they sold the real estate office, Kay became one of three professors of Real Estate at Dallas County Community College on the Northlake campus. She often had over 200 students in each of her classes. Kay authored several real estate articles for TEXAS REALTOR and The Real Estate Research Center at Texas A & M. She also authored a real estate marketing textbook and has won awards for teaching excellence.
They currently divide their time between the farm in Anderson County and their cabin 9,000 feet high in the Rocky Mountains near Angel Fire, New Mexico.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.