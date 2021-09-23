Chalked words of encouragement adorned the cement walkways around Palestine Regional Medical Center Sunday, Sept. 19 after a group of friends decided to do something inspirational for our front line workers.
“We wanted to show our appreciation for those that work hard day in and day out combating COVID-19 and all the other things they face daily,” said Alex Hardy. “It was a teaching moment for my 5-year-old, to have her help with an act of kindness. She loved drawing hearts to show appreciation in her own way.”
The idea for the cheerful sidewalk art was brought to the group by Samantha Estes.
“My friend Samantha heard about people doing this at another hospitals and brought up the idea in a group chat,” Hardy said. “We were all on board and excited for something we could execute to show our thanks to those on the front lines.”
The creatives elves included Hardy, Estes, Amanda Weisinger, Brittany Todd, Mary Raum, Beth Pike Fields, Holly Magham, Janet Krugel and their children.
Advance permission was requested from PRMC CEO Roy Finch.
