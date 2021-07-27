Leadercast, the leadership development company that propels the growth of leaders worldwide through transformative video content, has partnered with the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce to bring “Leadercast 2021—Shift” digital leadership conference to Palestine on August 11.
The line-up for the event includes Rainn Wilson of “The Office,” Guy Raz from “How I Built This,” NFL Hall of Famer and Ohio State alumnus Cris Carter and the Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker, as well as authors Austin Channing Brown, Todd Henry, Liz Bohannon, Michael C. Bush and Andy Stanley. The event will also highlight several Cincinnati leaders who are making a worldwide impact including Sunny Parr of The Kroger Foundation, Deni Tato from Corporate Consciousness and Chuck Mingo of Undivided.
These globally influential speakers will help develop the skills and amplify the leadership impact of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce’s community of leaders.
The speakers will focus on the following:
•Bush’s inspiring stories about how creating a more equitable work environment pays off. Attendees also walk away with a new “For All” leadership model to help drive personal performance.
•Bohannon will demonstrate how to cultivate the mindsets to help you live knowing you were made on purpose and for a purpose.
•Stanley will lay out a three-step process that he is using to shift his thinking and strategies during a time of change
•We are all different, but there are three centers from which we all live our lives: the mind, the heart and the body. Tato will show us that learning which center we tend to live and lead from will help us make more conscious choices around how we lead others.
•Wilson will include practical ways to lead yourself toward the person you really want to become.
•As the CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Baker finds himself surrounded by leaders. Speaking from his experiences and countless conversations with the all-time best players, coaches and owners in the game of football, Baker will share his top three learnings that move great leaders to become “Hall of Fame” leaders.
•Using the story of when he nearly lost everything and surrendered to a pathway of recovery, Carter will show that even the most successful people in any profession may be hiding a secret that is just waiting to take them out. He will give a series of practical tips to anyone who is struggling with off the field or out of the boardroom distractions.
•Mingo shares what he has learned in both corporate and faith-based settings about the power of courageous love to unlock potential and create enduring impact.
•Acclaimed author Henry shows that there are 27 motivational themes, each with its own unique DNA. He will teach how we can begin to decode our core motivation so that we can have conversations, make decisions and even choose career paths that lead us to experience engagement and fulfillment.
•As director of the Kroger Foundation, Parr will talk about how leading an initiative to end both food waste and hunger in the USA by 2025 has taught her to make a shift in her own leadership style...and what she is learning about attempting to shift people’s mindsets.
•The cultural shift that erupted in the summer of 2020 needs true allyship from leaders to make a lasting difference. Becoming a champion for justice demands courage and commitment. Brown will teach us how to begin that journey.
•The pandemic has forced all of us to rethink the way we live, work and play. It has tested us. But it has also forced us to think creatively about how to adapt. Raz will talk about how creativity and solutions-based thinking often emerges from the toughest moments.
This event will deliver the toolkits and inspiration that leaders need to level up their skills and achieve their professional goals, regardless of their industry. To join the movement to become a leader worth following, attend Leadercast 2021—Shift digital leadership conference on Wednesday, August 11 by visiting www.palestinechamber.org/events. To find out more about Leadercast, visit Leadercast.com.
