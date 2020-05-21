The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 2020 Senior Graduation Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30 in downtown Palestine.
All of the Anderson County High School Seniors are invited to participate, including Palestine, Westwood, University Academy, Neches, Frankston, Slocum, Elkhart and Cayuga.
According to Chamber President and CEO Tish Shade, this will be a ‘reversed parade.’
For this parade students will line the streets in their caps and gowns, while maintaining the approved social distance of 6 feet, and the community will drive the parade route to throw candy and say congratulations to the students.
Diane Davis, long-serving parade director in the community, will be at the Anderson County Courthouse lining up the cars of well-wisher at 8:45 a.m. to get them ready for the 10 a.m. parade.
The parade will begin at the courthouse and follow Avenue A to Main Street.
Sponsors for this event are:
Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce
City of Palestine
KYYK 98.3
Palestine Toyota
Palestine Herald Press
Wildcat Golf Course
Chilis’
Little Ceasars
Auto Collision Experts
Domino’s Pizza
Allstar Ford
Allstar Autoplex
Killion’s Collision
Prosperity Bank
Collette Law
Mama’s Seafood
Carter BloodCare
Landmark Realty
PISD
Great American T-shirt
Texas Discount Insurance
CBTX
Costlow Renovations
Elliott Auto Group
Palestine Alumni Association
For more information contact the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce at 903-729-6066 or info@palestinechamber.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.