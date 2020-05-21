cap and gown photo
MORGUEFILE STOCKPHOTO

The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 2020 Senior Graduation Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30 in downtown Palestine.

All of the Anderson County High School Seniors are invited to participate, including Palestine, Westwood, University Academy, Neches, Frankston, Slocum, Elkhart and Cayuga.

According to Chamber President and CEO Tish Shade, this will be a ‘reversed parade.’

For this parade students will line the streets in their caps and gowns, while maintaining the approved social distance of 6 feet, and the community will drive the parade route to throw candy and say congratulations to the students.

Diane Davis, long-serving parade director in the community, will be at the Anderson County Courthouse lining up the cars of well-wisher at 8:45 a.m. to get them ready for the 10 a.m. parade.

The parade will begin at the courthouse and follow Avenue A to Main Street.

Sponsors for this event are:

Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce

City of Palestine

KYYK 98.3

Palestine Toyota

Palestine Herald Press

Wildcat Golf Course

Chilis’

Little Ceasars

Auto Collision Experts

Domino’s Pizza

Allstar Ford

Allstar Autoplex

Killion’s Collision

Prosperity Bank

Collette Law

Mama’s Seafood

Carter BloodCare

Landmark Realty

PISD

Great American T-shirt

Texas Discount Insurance

CBTX

Costlow Renovations

Elliott Auto Group

Palestine Alumni Association

For more information contact the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce at 903-729-6066 or info@palestinechamber.org

Tags

Recommended for you