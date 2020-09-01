This year’s Festival of Trees, hosted by the Dogwood Garden Club will have a downtown Palestine setting.
For eight years, the Festival of Trees has been hosted in the Palestine Mall. For its ninth year, the trees will be placed in businesses in downtown Palestine.
“We are proud to once again offer non-profit organizations the chance to compete using their creativity and unusual ideas to decorate a Christmas tree depicting what their organizations statement is, with other non-profit organizations for cash prizes,” said Linda Jean Brown, event founder. “We are excited that downtown and old town merchants will be showcasing the trees in their windows. This is a new venue and we look forward to hosting this event.”
Deadline to turn in application is Nov. 1.
The drawing for tree placement will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Palestine Visitor’s Center on Spring Street.
The non-profit organizations will begin decorating immediately after the drawing in their respective store.
Andrew Gregory, General Manager of Ben E. Keith Beers, is the underwriter for this event.
A total of $2,000 will be awarded to four of the top chosen trees.
The trees will be judged on a scale of points they receive when deciding how to decorate their tree for the competition.
“The public will be amazed at the imagination that the organization members come up with to depict their organizations’ purpose,” Brown said.
The members of the Dogwood Garden Club of Palestine have been beautifying Palestine and Anderson County for the past 80 years.
They continue to decorate the Christmas tree at the rotunda inside the Anderson County Courthouse, along with their USA and TEXAS themed Christmas trees in the lobby of the Annex for the holiday season.
Having seen a similar event to Festival of Tree in Florida nine years ago, garden club member Linda Jean Brown brought the idea back to her garden club.
“It has been a great way to get the participating organizations name out in the public,” Brown said. “As well as a great way to encourage involvement for our community as a whole.”
The trees will be on display the month of December.
If you have any questions please email ljbrown3264@windstream.net or contact Linda Jean Brown at 903-478-3264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.