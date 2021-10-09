Reasons for the termination of former Police Chief Kody Allen Stephens by the Grapeland City Council were spelled out in a letter to Stephens from Mayor Mitchell Woody.
Grapeland City Council terminated Stephens in an emergency called meeting Sept. 17. The council did not publicly give a reason for the termination, however, the termination letter gave reasons the city of Grapeland had lost the “trust and confidence” in Stephens being able to perform the duties pertaining to a police chief and police officer.
Multiple calls made to Stephens and his attorney Joe Scott Evans in Groveton for comment, were unreturned as of press time on Friday, Oct. 8.
The main reason for the termination was Stephens’ violation of rule 2.2 in the Grapeland Police Department Police Manual, of receiving felony charges for tampering with a witness and falsifying government documents as well as the misdemeanor charge of lying to an investigator, which resulted in Stephens being indicted by the grand jury and put him on the Brady list nationwide.
Due to Stephens being indicted on these charges, Woody stated, “In addition, you have lost the confidence and trust of the District Attorney and County Attorney as both have said they can no longer accept cases form you due to the aforementioned charges.”
Other reasons included:
• not properly entering narcotics into evidence,
• not filling out police reports as needed,
• “forgetting” about the location of a Grapeland Police Department patrol vehicle,
• and failing to complete investigation which had led to the District Attorney, and County Attorney dismissing cases.
“These actions are unbecoming of a chief of police and will not be tolerated by the city of Grapeland,” Woody stated in the letter.
Stephens was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 5 on the state jail felony charges of tampering with governmental records and tampering with a witness after being indicted by a Houston County grand jury for these charges on Friday, Sept. 17.
A state jail felony conviction carries a minimum punishment range of 180 days to two years in a state jail facility and up to a $10,000 fine.
Stephens was hired as Grapeland’s police chief by the Grapeland City Council in March 2020.
The council appointed Thomas Shafer as its interim police chief.
