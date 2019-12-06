Some local parents struggling this holiday will receive a hand-up from the city – safety seats for their children. Car seats for four-to-seven-year-old children of Anderson County residents will be available free at City Hall Monday, from 9 a.m. until they are gone.
The seats, sometimes costing $100 each or more, are a major expense for some residents of Anderson County, where the poverty rate is well above the national average.
“There's a limited amount, so it's first-come, first-served,” Palestine Municipal Court Administrator Courtney Aklin told the Herald-Press Friday. “People will have to get here early if they want one.”
Dozens of car seats are available, Aklin said, but declined to specify further.
Notices went out to elementary schools across Anderson County.
The seats were Aklin's idea. They were purchased with the Child Safety Fund awarded annually to Palestine from Anderson County.
“I was giving a speech at Washington Elementary during last Black History Month,” Aklin said. “A teacher asked me if any place in town provided car seats to parents who couldn't afford them. I didn't realize that was a problem.
“It's especially hard for some during the holiday season. I'm just glad we're able to do something to give back to the community.”
When the funds became available, Aklin petitioned Palestine Police Department interim Chief Mark Harcrow to use them for the seats. Harcrow told the Herald-Press he was on-board from the beginning.
“It's all about the safety of the children,” he said. “That's what's important; that's what this fund is for.”
This year, Aklin could procure only high-back and simple “booster” seats, designed for children ages four to seven. Depending on how the giveaway goes, she would like to expand it to more ages.
“This is kind of like the pilot program,” Aklin said. “Hopefully, the community will get involved next year with help and donations, and we'll be able to accommodate more children.”
Interested parents should bring a recent report card, or school documentation from their child's school. The address on the paperwork must match the address on the parent's state-issued identification.
For more information, call 903-731-8420.
