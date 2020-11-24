The city of Elkhart is hosting its very own Christmas Festival from 10 a.m. to sunset, Saturday, Nov. 28 behind city hall.
According to Kelly Knight, festival chair, the streets will be blocked off from Main to Hortman and Hortman to Watkins and Pct. 1 Constable David Franklin is providing festival security.
There is no admission fee to the festival and parking is free at the Elementary and Middle Schools. Parking is also available at the Methodist Church and along the right-of-way of the railroad tracks. Knight said there are 45 vendors, with four spots still available.
“We will have lots of vendors for Christmas shopping, great food, live music, activities for the kids, the Christmas tree lighting and caroling, Santa Claus pictures and hot cocoa,” He said. “At dusk we will light the town Christmas tree.”
Three musical acts are set to perform throughout the afternoon, with the last being around the tree lighting at dusk, there will be buggy and mini- train rides for the kids and several raffles for good causes. A special treat this year will be wellness checks by UT Health nurses.
There will be food vendors, food trucks and the Masonic Lodge will also be selling food.
The Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand to assist with the festival.
For more information, contact Knight at 903-764-5657.
