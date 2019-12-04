Christmas never sounded better. In its 19th year, Anderson County Community Orchestra will pack the aisles of the Palestine High School auditorium – more than 700 seats – for its annual free performance Sunday at 2 p.m.
“The Sounds of Christmas,” a concert of 12 songs, will feature a 65-member choir, 20-member orchestra, and 30 dancers – the PHS KikKats. Drill team members, who joined the show in 2018, will kick off the concert this year to a Christmas medley.
The concert will feature traditional and contemporary music, from “The Procession of the King,” a sacred music piece, to contemporary favorites like “White Christmas” and “Silver Bells,” featuring a duet by tenor Doug Smith and alto Dorenda Smith.
The repertoire changes every year, and performances continue to improve, ACCO founder and director Rhonda Herrington said. “Everybody looks forward to it,” she said.
Participants have practiced weekly since September. Despite three months of practices each year, many members continue voluntarily. Doug Smith, a 15-year member, said he loves to sing and enjoys volunteering in community events.
With participants from around the county and East Texas, as well as various ages, the community choir reflects the community, Herrington said.
Armando Arteaga, 18, plays tuba with the ACCO for the third year. A member of the PHS band, Arteaga said he continues to improve his music skills.
Stephanie Molina, 15, plays trumpet with the ACCO. Despite her petite frame, she solos with big confidence.
With a goal of studying music in college, Molina looks for opportunities to perform, such as playing with ACCO or the Jazz Academy in Tyler. This is her second year with ACCO, which she does in addition to other school activities, such as marching band.
“I feel like I'm more mature playing with the orchestra,” Molina said.
Two violinists from Tyler, Rachel Carlton and Ireland Hamby, are new additions this year. Cellist Archie Jones of Longview, a three-year member, said the string section, which includes Julie Simpson of Tyler on the viola, sounds strong.
Residents of Athens, Grapeland, and Crockett will also perform.
Audience members also look forward to the annual performance. “The auditorium will be full,” Smith said. “I recommend arriving early.”
