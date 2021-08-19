Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, across from Palestine High School at 1515 South Loop 256, celebrates the Thirteenth Sunday After Pentecost on August 22 with Sunday School starting at 9 a.m. and Divine Service of Holy Communion at 10:15 a.m.
Information about Bethlehem and our services is available at 903-729-6362 Tuesday through Friday until noon, www.belctx.org or follow us on Facebook.
Broyles Chapel Baptist Church
130 ACR 425, Palestine, Texas 75801, 903-723-8330
Service times: 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship, 6 p.m. Sunday evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study.
If you are seeking a church home we would cordially invite you to come and visit us at Broyles Chapel. God is building the church one person and one family at a time. Everyone is important and plays a significant role in the body of Christ. We are just a bunch of country folk that love the Lord and love one another. Let us stand together and continue to proclaim the life saving gospel message of Jesus Christ to this world.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church has revised its COVID-19 prevention guidelines and made them less restrictive. If you have questions, you may call the church office at 903-729-5730. Office hours are Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. until noon.
Please join us at 10:50 a.m. every Sunday morning in our historic sanctuary for in-person worship services. The sermon title for August 22, 2021, is “Pleasing the Lord.” The text for the message to be presented by Pastor Gaither Bailey is Ephesians 5: 8-14.
At 9:30 every Sunday morning, join us for donuts and coffee in Robinson Hall. Then at 10 a.m., Sunday school classes begin.
Please note: The following groups are NOT meeting during the month of August: chimes and bell practice, Presbyterian Women, Tuesday Morning bible study.
Monday, August 23, at 10 a.m., the Member Care Committee members will meet at Legacy at Town Creek, 2212 W. Reagan St. in Palestine, to sing with the residents. Everyone is invited to join them.
Wednesday, August 25 from 9 a.m. - noon, volunteers from our church will be preparing lunch at the Stockpot ministry.
Thursday, August 26, at 6:15 p.m., the choir will resume weekly practice.
If you are not ready to return to in-person worship, you may watch our services online at www.fpcpalestine.org and click on recorded services.
OR
Log onto YouTube.com
In the search box put First Presbyterian Church Palestine TX and select a service to watch.
Most services will be available online by 10 a.m. the day following the service.
Grace Bible Church
Join us at 10 a.m. on Sunday for food, fellowship and prayer. Our worship service follows at 11 a.m. with contemporary worship and expository teaching. Childcare is available for ages birth through 4 years of age during the service. Children 5 years old through third grade are invited to join Club 58 for their own age-appropriate lesson during the sermon. You may also join us for worship on Facebook Live.
Students in 7th-12th grade meet for Bible study and fellowship on Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and adults are encouraged to join Life Groups that meet at various times throughout the week.
For more information about GBC or our weekly schedule please contact us at 903-731-9549, visit our website at www.gbcpalestine.org or our Facebook page. GBC is located at 1390 Gardner Drive, just off Hwy. 155.
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Mt. Vernon UMC in the Pert Community would like to invite you to join us every Sunday for our worship service with Pastor Jacob Dunn that begins at 11 a.m. Mt. Vernon is located in the Pert Community West of Hwy 155. at the corner of CR 435 and CR 436. (Map Quest address is 1733 ACR 436, Frankston, Texas 75763.)
Visit our face book page at: Mount Vernon UMC/Pert
Norwood Heights Baptist Church
2214 Hwy 155, Palestine, TX 75803, 903-729-4938, info@norwoodheights.com
Office Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Service Times: Sundays at 8:30 a.m. In person at 10:45 a.m. and on Facebook and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School and 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 6 p.m. In person and on Facebook.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 215 Texas Avenue, will have their 154th Church Anniversary Service on Sunday, September 12 at 2:30 pm. Sister Brandy Dudley will be bringing the message. All area churches are invited to attend. Regular worship service times at St. Paul are as follows: 1st Sundays-2 p.m., 2nd Sundays-9:30 a.m., 3rd Sundays- 9:30 a.m., 4th Sundays-2 p.m., 5th Sundays-9:30 a.m.. For more information, visit the church Facebook page at www.https://www.facebook.com/stpaulumcpalestine or call 903-948-7432.
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
The Episcopal Church welcomes you! We are a place of reverence and respite from a chaotic and oftentimes noisy world. Worship our Lord Jesus Christ, hear the Word of God proclaimed, pray together, and commune with God each Lord’s Day at St. Philip’s in a traditional style of worship that values our Anglican heritage and the Great Sacraments of the Church. As Episcopalians, we value scripture, tradition and reason and worship according to The Book of Common Prayer.
Consider joining us on August 22, for Holy Eucharist: Rite II, in-person at 10:30 a.m. or live-streamed on Facebook (fb.com/stphilipspalestine) & YouTube (bit.ly/stphilipsyt). Nursery is provided as needed.
"Godly Play,” a Montessori-based approach to the stories of our faith, is offered for children at 9:15 a.m. "Practicing Our Faith,” a year-long curriculum exploring Episcopal belief and faith grounded in our common prayer, is offered for adults and youth at 9:15 a.m.
Healing Eucharist is offered each Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. The service offers a quiet and contemplative atmosphere centered around prayers for healing with the imposition of holy oil and incorporates a brief sermon.
You will leave knowing you’ve been to church! Face masks are available and should be worn by unvaccinated and immunocompromised persons; socially distanced seating is available for your safety.
For an updated list of events please visit www.stphilipspalestine.com or find us on Facebook.
Southside Baptist Church
Come join us Sunday morning for Sunday School at 9 a.m.. Classes are available for newborns and older. Following Sunday School, worship and praise begin at 10:30 a.m.
Wacky Wednesdays - This is for children who have completed grades K-6th. Enjoy events like swimming, bowling and Nerf! For more information call the Church Office.
“A Popular Survey of the Old Testament” Bible Study - Sunday, August 15 at 5 p.m. in the Choir Room.
Sewing Missions Workshop: Meets in the mission house (corner of Crockett and Sierra Drive) at 9:30 a.m. the first, second and third Tuesday of the month.
55+ Singles Dinner – September 7 at the Stockman’s Café in Elkhart. Vans will leave from the Church at 5:30 p.m. Please RSVP with the church office 903-729-6064.
Awana -Beginning September 8 at 6 p.m.. Why do hundreds of kids attend Awana Clubs each week? Awana is fun! That’s the bottom line for most kids. Of course, they’re learning about God and growing while they’re having fun. Join us Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall as we strive to reach boys and girls for Christ and train them to serve Him. For more information call the church office 903-729-6064 or register online at, https://ssbcpalestine.
Westwood United Methodist Church
110 Ridgewood Dr., Palestine 75803
Pastor: Rev. Meg Taylor, Sunday Schedule: 9:50 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Worship Service, Open Communion offered on 1st Sundays.
Our worship services also are online via Facebook Live at – https://www.facebook. com/WestwoodUMC.Palestine/ Please join us spiritually as we continue to pray for God to protect our schools and heal our country.
