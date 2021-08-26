Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, across from Palestine High School at 1515 South Loop 256, celebrates the Fourteenth Sunday After Pentecost on August 29 with Sunday School starting at 9 a.m. and Divine Service of Holy Communion at 10:15 a.m.
Information about Bethlehem and our services is available at 903-729-6362 Tuesday through Friday until noon, www.belctx.org or follow us on Facebook.
Broyles Chapel Baptist Church
130 ACR 425, Palestine, Texas 75801, 903-723-8330
Service times: 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship, 6 p.m. Sunday evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study.
If you are seeking a church home we would cordially invite you to come and visit us at Broyles Chapel. God is building the church one person and one family at a time. Everyone is important and plays a significant role in the body of Christ. We are just a bunch of country folk that love the Lord and love one another. Let us stand together and continue to proclaim the life saving gospel message of Jesus Christ to this world.
First Baptist Church, Neches
Below is the schedule of upcoming services at FBC-Neches. We look forward to having you join us.
Sunday: Sunday morning services – 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 10:45 a.m. Morning Worship; Evening Worship at 6 p.m.; Bible drill training at 6 p.m. for students in grades 3 – 12.
Students will learn how to study the Bible, develop memorization skills and participate in Bible drill competitions at the local, regional and state levels.
Monday: Coffee with the pastor on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall
Wednesday: Evening meal is served at 5 p.m.; Wednesday evening service at 6 p.m.; KidZone begins at 5:30 p.m.; Youth program at 6 p.m.
The Men’s Prayer Breakfast is held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
View sermons live online at www.fbcneches.com and on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church has revised its COVID-19 prevention guidelines and made them less restrictive. If you have questions, you may call the church office at 903-729-5730. Office hours are Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. until noon.
At 9:30 every Sunday morning, join us for donuts and coffee in Robinson Hall. Then at 10, Sunday school classes begin.
Please join us at 10:50 a.m. every Sunday morning in our historic sanctuary for in-person worship services. The sermon title for August 29, 2021, is “Submission.” The text for the message to be presented by Pastor Gaither Bailey is Ephesians 5:15-21.
Follow worship today, we will have our monthly potluck luncheon. You may bring a side dish or dessert to share, and join in for great food and fellowship.
Today, the 29th, is the last Sunday of August and your last chance to donate a Noisy Offering to benefit the Stockpot and be a part of feeding the hungry people in our community. Thanks to all who have already contributed to this very worthy ministry. Bring all your loose change!
Please note: The following groups are NOT meeting during the month of August: Chimes and bell practice, Presbyterian Women Tuesday Morning Bible Study.
Monday, August 30, at 10 a.m., the Member Care Committee members will meet at Legacy at Town Creek, 2212 W. Reagan St. in Palestine, to sing with the residents. Everyone is invited to join them.
Wednesday, September 1, from 9 a.m. - noon, volunteers from our church will be preparing lunch at the Stockpot ministry.
Thursday, September 2, at 6:15 p.m., the choir will meet for practice.
If you are not ready to return to in-person worship, you may watch our services online at www.fpcpalestine.org and click on recorded services.
OR
Log onto YouTube.com
In the search box put First Presbyterian Church Palestine TX and select a service to watch.
Most services will be available online by 10:00 a.m. the day following the service.
Grace Bible Church
Join us at 10 a.m. on Sunday for food, fellowship and prayer. Our worship service follows at 11 a.m. with contemporary worship and expository teaching. Childcare is available for ages birth through 4 years of age during the service. Children 5 years old through third grade are invited to join Club 58 for their own age-appropriate lesson during the sermon. You may also join us for worship on Facebook Live.
Students in 7th-12th grade meet for Bible study and fellowship on Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and adults are encouraged to join Life Groups that meet at various times throughout the week.
For more information about GBC or our weekly schedule please contact us at 903-731-9549, visit our website at www.gbcpalestine.org or our Facebook page. GBC is located at 1390 Gardner Drive, just off Hwy. 155.
God Is Baptist Church
600E. Neches St., Palestine, TX
Join us for a Women’s Day Service 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 with the theme “The I Am Statement of Jesus.”
Guest speakers will be Pastor Krashunda Foreman of Rusk; Pastor Denise Kinder of Palestine; Pastor Brandy Dudley of Palestine; Evangelist Demiea Pennell of Tyler; and Evangelist Annetta Pope Dotson of Wichita Falls. Requesting all women to wear white. Face mask required. “We’re not members, we’re family.”
Pastor B.T. Barrett
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Mt. Vernon UMC in the Pert Community would like to invite you to join us every Sunday for our worship service with Pastor Jacob Dunn that begins at 11 a.m. Mt. Vernon is located in the Pert Community West of Hwy 155. at the corner of CR 435 and CR 436. (Map Quest address is 1733 ACR 436, Frankston, Texas 75763.)
Visit our face book page at: Mount Vernon UMC/Pert
Norwood Heights Baptist Church
2214 Hwy 155, Palestine, TX 75803, 903-729-4938, info@norwoodheights.com
Office Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Service Times: Sundays at 8:30 a.m. In person at 10:45 a.m. and on Facebook and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School and 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 6 p.m. In person and on Facebook.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 215 Texas Avenue, will have their 154th Church Anniversary Service on Sunday, September 12 at 2:30 pm. Sister Brandy Dudley will be bringing the message. All area churches are invited to attend. Regular worship service times at St. Paul are as follows: 1st Sundays-2 p.m., 2nd Sundays-9:30 a.m., 3rd Sundays- 9:30 a.m., 4th Sundays-2 p.m., 5th Sundays-9:30 a.m.. For more information, visit the church Facebook page at www.https://www.facebook.com/stpaulumcpalestine or call 903-948-7432.
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
The Episcopal Church welcomes you! We are a place of reverence and respite from a chaotic and oftentimes noisy world. Worship our Lord Jesus Christ, hear the Word of God proclaimed, pray together, and commune with God each Lord’s Day at St. Philip’s in a traditional style of worship that values our Anglican heritage and the Great Sacraments of the Church. As Episcopalians, we value scripture, tradition and reason and worship according to The Book of Common Prayer.
Consider joining us on August 22, for Holy Eucharist: Rite II, in-person at 10:30 a.m. or live-streamed on Facebook (fb.com/stphilipspalestine) & YouTube (bit.ly/stphilipsyt). Nursery is provided as needed.
"Godly Play", a Montessori-based approach to the stories of our faith, is offered for children at 9:15 a.m. "Practicing Our Faith,” a year-long curriculum exploring Episcopal belief and faith grounded in our common prayer, is offered for adults and youth at 9:15 a.m.
Healing Eucharist is offered each Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. The service offers a quiet and contemplative atmosphere centered around prayers for healing with the imposition of holy oil and incorporates a brief sermon.
You will leave knowing you’ve been to church! Face masks are available and should be worn by unvaccinated and immunocompromised persons; socially distanced seating is available for your safety.
For an updated list of events please visit www.stphilipspalestine. or find us on Facebook.
Southside Baptist Church
Come join us Sunday morning for Sunday School at 9 a.m. Classes are available for newborns and older.
Following Sunday School, worship and praise begin at 10:30 a.m.
Wacky Wednesdays - This is for children who have completed grades K-6th. Enjoy events like swimming, bowling and Nerf! For more information call the church office.
“A Popular Survey of the Old Testament” Bible Study - Sunday, August 29 at 5 p.m. in the Choir Room. Bill Freeman will be teaching on Obadiah and Nahum.
Sewing Missions Workshop: Meets in the mission house (corner of Crockett and Sierra Drive) at 9:30 a.m. the first, second and third Tuesday of the month.
55+ Singles Dinner – September 7 at the Stockman’s Café in Elkhart. Vans will leave from the church at 5:30 p.m. Please RSVP with the church office 903-729-6064.
Awana -Beginning September 8 at 6 p.m. Why do hundreds of kids attend Awana Clubs each week? Awana is fun! That’s the bottom line for most kids. Of course, they’re learning about God and growing while they’re having fun. Join us in the Fellowship Hall as we strive to reach boys and girls for Christ and train them to serve Him. For more information call the church office 903-729-6064 or register online at, https://ssbcpalestine.
Westwood United Methodist Church
110 Ridgewood Dr., Palestine 75803
Pastor: Rev. Meg Taylor
Sunday Schedule: 9:50 a.m. Sunday School; 11 a.m. Worship Service; Open Communion offered on 1st Sundays
Our Bible Study group plans to start weekly meetings again Sept. 23.
We continue to pray for God to heal our land.
Our worship services also are online via Facebook Live at – https://www.facebook. com/WestwoodUMC.Palestine/
