Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, across from Palestine High School at 1515 South Loop 256, celebrates the Twentieth Sunday After Pentecost on October 10 with Sunday School starting at 9 a.m. and Divine Service of Holy Communion at 10:15 a.m. Information about Bethlehem and our services is available at 903-729-6362 Tuesday through Friday until noon, www.belctx.org or follow us on Facebook.
Broyles Chapel Baptist Church
130 ACR 425, Palestine, Texas 75801, 903-723-8330
Service times: 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship, 6 p.m. Sunday evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study.
If you are seeking a church home we would cordially invite you to come and visit us at Broyles Chapel. God is building the church one person and one family at a time. Everyone is important and plays a significant role in the body of Christ. We are just a bunch of country folk that love the Lord and love one another. Let us stand together and continue to proclaim the life saving gospel message of Jesus Christ to this world.
By God’s Grace Ministry
By God’s Grace Ministry would like to invite everyone out to our fellowship service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Guest speaker will be Superintendent Anothony Taylor of Smith Chapel Church of God In Christ. Bring your praise and let’s have a wonderful time in the Lord.
For more information contact Pastor Denice Kinder at 903-373-1482.
First Baptist Church, Neches
Below is the schedule of upcoming services at FBC-Neches. We look forward to having you join us.
Sunday: Sunday morning services – 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 10:45 a.m. Morning Worship; Evening Worship at 6 p.m.; Bro. David Dixon is currently preaching a sermon series out of the Book of Esther; Bible drill training at 6 p.m. for students in grades 3 – 12. Students will learn how to study the Bible, develop memorization skills and participate in Bible drill competitions at the local, regional and state levels.
Monday: Coffee with the pastor on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall
Wednesday: Evening meal is served at 5 p.m.; Wednesday evening service at 6 p.m.; KidZone begins at 5:30 p.m.; Youth program at 6 p.m.
The Men’s Prayer Breakfast is held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
View sermons live online at www.fbcneches.com and on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church has revised its COVID-19 prevention guidelines and made them less restrictive. If you have questions, you may call the church office at 903-729-5730. Office hours are Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. until noon.
At 9:30 every Sunday morning, join us for donuts and coffee in Robinson Hall. Then at 10, Sunday school classes begin.
Please join us at 10:50 a.m. every Sunday morning in our historic sanctuary for in-person worship services. The sermon for October 10 is entitled “Lacking.” The text for the message to be presented by Pastor Gaither Bailey is Mark 10: 35-45.
Monday, October 11, at 10 a.m., the Member Care Committee members will meet at Legacy at Town Creek, 2212 W. Reagan St. in Palestine, to sing with the residents. Everyone is invited to join them.
From 6-9 p.m., the Republican Club will meet in Robinson Hall.
Tuesday, October 12, at 10 a.m., the Ladies Bible Study will meet.
Wednesday, October 13, from 9 a.m. - noon, volunteers from our church will be preparing lunch at the Stockpot ministry. At 6 p.m., Session meets.
Thursday, October 14, at 6:15 p.m., the choir will meet for practice.
If you are not ready to return to in-person worship, you may watch our services online at www.fpcpalestine.org and click on recorded services.
OR
Log onto YouTube.com
In the search box put First Presbyterian Church Palestine TX and select a service to watch.
Most services will be available online by 10 a.m. the day following the service.
Grace Bible Church
Join us at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School. Our worship service will follow at 11 a.m. with contemporary worship and expository teaching. Childcare will be available for ages birth through 4 years of age during the service. Children 5 years old through third grade are invited to join Club 58 for their own age-appropriate lesson during the sermon. You may also join us for worship on Facebook Live.
Students in 7th-12th grade meet for Bible study and fellowship on Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and adults are encouraged to join Life Groups that meet at various times throughout the week.
For more information about GBC or our weekly schedule please contact us at 903-731-9549, visit our website at www.gbcpalestine.org or our Facebook page. GBC is located at 1390 Gardner Drive, just off Hwy. 155.
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Mt. Vernon UMC in the Pert Community would like to invite you to join us every Sunday for our worship service with Pastor Jacob Dunn that begins at 11 a.m. Mt. Vernon is located in the Pert Community West of Hwy 155 at the corner of CR 435 and CR 436. (Map Quest address is 1733 ACR 436, Frankston, Texas 75763.)
Visit our face book page at: Mount Vernon UMC/Pert
New Fellowship Christian Church
New Fellowship Christian Church 1500 W. Reagan St. will be collecting non-perishable products from Oct. 3-Nov. 7. You can call the church at 903-729-4364 to arrange pick up or drop off. We will also be collecting canned goods every Sunday during service as well. Our goal is 1,000 can goods and would love your help to be a blessing to the citizens of Palestine, Texas. Thank you in advance for your support.
Norwood Heights Baptist Church
2214 Hwy 155, Palestine, TX 75803, 903-729-4938, info@norwoodheights.com
Office Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Service Times: Sundays at 8:30 a.m. In person at 10:45 a.m. and on Facebook and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School and 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 6 p.m. In person and on Facebook.
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
The Episcopal Church welcomes you! We are a place of reverence and respite from a chaotic and oftentimes noisy world. Worship our Lord Jesus Christ, hear the Word of God proclaimed, pray together, and commune with God each Lord’s Day at St. Philip’s in a traditional style of worship that values our Anglican heritage and the Great Sacraments of the Church. As Episcopalians, we value scripture, tradition andrReason and worship according to The Book of Common Prayer.
Consider joining us on October 10, for Holy Eucharist: Rite II, in-person at 10:30 a.m. or live-streamed on Facebook (fb.com/stphilipspalestine) & YouTube (bit.ly/stphilipsyt). Nursery is provided as needed.
"Godly Play,” a Montessori-based approach to the stories of our faith, is offered for children at 9:15 a.m. "Practicing Our Faith,” a year-long curriculum exploring Episcopal belief and faith grounded in our common prayer, is offered for adults and youth at 9:15 a.m.
Healing Eucharist is offered each Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. The service offers a quiet and contemplative atmosphere centered around prayers for healing with the imposition of holy oil and incorporates a brief sermon.
You will leave knowing you’ve been to church! Face masks are available and should be worn by unvaccinated and immunocompromised persons; socially distanced seating is available for your safety.
For an updated list of events please visit www.stphilipspalestine. or find us on Facebook.
Sheridan Terrace Baptist Church
Guest speaker at the 10:15 a.m. morning worship service will be John Curry of Pollok, TX. He and his wife, Paula, minister to youth at O’Quinn Baptist Church. You are welcome to worship with us and hear Bro. John speak.
Sunday services begin with Bible study groups at 9:45 a.m. Worship services led by Pastor Jacob Richardson are at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Prayer service and Bible study are at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
There is church information on Facebook.
The church is by Loop 256 W. at Hwy 79. Come worship with us.
Southside Baptist Church, Palestine
Come join us Sunday morning for Sunday School at 9 a.m. Classes are available for newborns and older.
Following Sunday School, worship and praise begin at 10:30 a.m
Awana -Wednesdays at 6:00 PM. Why do hundreds of kids attend Awana Clubs each week? Awana is fun! That’s the bottom line for most kids. Of course, they’re learning about God and growing while they’re having fun. Join us in the Fellowship Hall as we strive to reach boys and girls for Christ and train them to serve Him. For more information call the church office 903-729-6064. Register at the church or on-line at, https://ssbcpalestine.
Sewing Missions Workshop: Meets in the mission house (corner of Crockett and Sierra Drive) at 9:30 a.m. the first, second and third Tuesday of the month.
Monthly Men's Prayer Breakfast is open to the community on Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 a.m.
Concert with “The Hazels” – October 17 at 4 p.m. in the SSBC Worship Center. Cost: Love Offering
Old Fashioned Hymn Sing – November 14 at 5 p.m. in the SSBC Worship Center. Cost: Free.
Tennessee Colony Church
Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday, Bible study Wednesday at 6 p.m.
They both will be in the fellowship hall. Church service will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Our address is the five-way stop in Tennessee Colony. Phone 903-928-2524
Westwood United Methodist Church
110 Ridgewood Dr., Palestine 75803, Ph: 903-373-2305
Website: westwood umc-palestine.com
Pastor: Rev. Meg Taylor
Sunday Schedule: 9:50 a.m. Adult Sunday School Class, 11 a.m. Worship Service and K-6th Grade Sunday School, Open Communion offered on 1st Sundays
Bible Study: 11am on Thursdays, current book focus is Romans
Our worship services also are online via Facebook Live at – https://www.facebook. com/WestwoodUMC.
Palestine/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.