Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, across from Palestine High School at 1515 South Loop 256, celebrates the Nineteenth Sunday After Pentecost on October 3 with Sunday School starting at 9 a.m. and Divine Service of Holy Communion at 10:15 a.m.
Information about Bethlehem and our services is available at 903-729-6362 Tuesday through Friday until noon, www.belctx.org or follow us on Facebook.
Broyles Chapel Baptist Church
130 ACR 425, Palestine, Texas 75801, 903-723-8330
Service times: 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship, 6 p.m. Sunday evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study.
If you are seeking a church home we would cordially invite you to come and visit us at Broyles Chapel. God is building the church one person and one family at a time. Everyone is important and plays a significant role in the body of Christ. We are just a bunch of country folk that love the Lord and love one another. Let us stand together and continue to proclaim the life saving gospel message of Jesus Christ to this world.
Grace Bible Church
Join us at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School. Our worship service will follow at 11 a.m. with contemporary worship and expository teaching. Childcare will be available for ages birth through 4 years of age during the service. Children 5 years old through third grade are invited to join Club 58 for their own age-appropriate lesson during the sermon. You may also join us for worship on Facebook Live.
Students in 7th-12th grade meet for Bible study and fellowship on Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and adults are encouraged to join Life Groups that meet at various times throughout the week.
For more information about GBC or our weekly schedule please contact us at 903-731-9549, visit our website at www.gbcpalestine.org or our Facebook page. GBC is located at 1390 Gardner Drive, just off Hwy. 155.
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Mt. Vernon UMC in the Pert Community would like to invite you to join us every Sunday for our worship service with Pastor Jacob Dunn that begins at 11 a.m. Mt. Vernon is located in the Pert Community West of Hwy 155 at the corner of CR 435 and CR 436. (Map Quest address is 1733 ACR 436, Frankston, Texas 75763.)
Visit our face book page at: Mount Vernon UMC/Pert
Norwood Heights Baptist Church
2214 Hwy 155, Palestine, TX 75803, 903-729-4938, info@norwoodheights.com
Office Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Service Times: Sundays at 8:30 a.m. In person at 10:45 a.m. and on Facebook and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School and 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 6 p.m. In person and on Facebook.
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
The Episcopal Church welcomes you! We are a place of reverence and respite from a chaotic and oftentimes noisy world. Worship our Lord Jesus Christ, hear the Word of God proclaimed, pray together and commune with God each Lord’s Day at St. Philip’s in a traditional style of worship that values our Anglican heritage and the Great Sacraments of the Church. As Episcopalians, we value scripture, tradition and reason and worship according to The Book of Common Prayer.
Consider joining us on October 3, for Holy Eucharist: Rite II, in-person at 10:30 a.m. or live-streamed on Facebook (fb.com/stphilipspalestine) & YouTube (bit.ly/stphilipsyt). Nursery is provided as needed.
"Godly Play,” a Montessori-based approach to the stories of our faith, is offered for children at 9:15 a.m. "Practicing Our Faith,” a year-long curriculum exploring Episcopal belief and faith grounded in our common prayer, is offered for adults and youth at 9:15 a.m.
Healing Eucharist is offered each Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. The service offers a quiet and contemplative atmosphere centered around prayers for healing with the imposition of holy oil and incorporates a brief sermon.
You will leave knowing you’ve been to church! Face masks are available and should be worn by unvaccinated and immunocompromised persons; socially distanced seating is available for your safety.
For an updated list of events please visit www.stphilipspalestine. or find us on Facebook.
Tennessee Colony Church
Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday, Bible study Wednesday at 6 p.m.
They both will be in the fellowship hall. Church service will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Our address is the five-way stop in Tennessee Colony. Phone 903-928-2524
