Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, across from Palestine High School at 1515 South Loop 256, celebrates the Sixteenth Sunday After Pentecost on September 12 with Sunday School starting at 9 a.m. and Divine Service of Holy Communion at 10:15 a.m.
Information about Bethlehem and our services is available at 903-729-6362 Tuesday through Friday until noon, www.belctx.org or follow us on Facebook.
Broyles Chapel Baptist Church
130 ACR 425, Palestine, Texas 75801, 903-723-8330
Service times: 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship, 6 p.m. Sunday evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study.
If you are seeking a church home we would cordially invite you to come and visit us at Broyles Chapel. God is building the church one person and one family at a time. Everyone is important and plays a significant role in the body of Christ. We are just a bunch of country folk that love the Lord and love one another. Let us stand together and continue to proclaim the life saving gospel message of Jesus Christ to this world.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church has revised its COVID-19 prevention guidelines and made them less restrictive. If you have questions, you may call the church office at 903-729-5730. Office hours are Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. until noon.
At 9:30 every Sunday morning, join us for donuts and coffee in Robinson Hall. Then at 10, Sunday school classes begin.
Please join us at 10:50 a.m. every Sunday morning in our historic sanctuary for in-person worship services. The sermon for September 12 will be presented by Kevin Seitz.
Monday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m., the Member Care Committee members will meet at Legacy at Town Creek, 2212 W. Reagan St. in Palestine, to sing with the residents. Everyone is invited to join them.
Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m., the Ladies Bible Study will meet.
Wednesday, September 15, from 9 a.m. - noon, volunteers from our church will be preparing lunch at the Stockpot ministry.
Thursday, September 16, at 6:15 p.m., the choir will meet for practice.
If you are not ready to return to in-person worship, you may watch our services online at www.fpcpalestine.org and click on recorded services.
OR
Log onto YouTube.com
In the search box put First Presbyterian Church Palestine TX and select a service to watch.
Most services will be available online by 10 a.m. the day following the service.
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Mt. Vernon UMC in the Pert Community would like to invite you to join us every Sunday for our worship service with Pastor Jacob Dunn that begins at 11 a.m. Mt. Vernon is located in the Pert Community West of Hwy 155. at the corner of CR 435 and CR 436. (Map Quest address is 1733 ACR 436, Frankston, Texas 75763.)
Visit our face book page at: Mount Vernon UMC/Pert
Norwood Heights Baptist Church
2214 Hwy 155, Palestine, TX 75803, 903-729-4938, info@norwoodheights.com
Office Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Service Times: Sundays at 8:30 a.m. In person at 10:45 a.m. and on Facebook and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School and 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 6 p.m. In person and on Facebook.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 215 Texas Avenue, will have their 154th Church Anniversary Service on Sunday, September 12 at 2:30 pm. Sister Brandy Dudley will be bringing the message. All area churches are invited to attend. Regular worship service times at St. Paul are as follows: 1st Sundays-2 p.m., 2nd Sundays-9:30 a.m., 3rd Sundays- 9:30 a.m., 4th Sundays-2 p.m., 5th Sundays-9:30 a.m.. For more information, visit the church Facebook page at www.https://www.facebook.com/stpaulumcpalestine or call 903-948-7432.
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
The Episcopal Church welcomes you! We are a place of reverence and respite from a chaotic and oftentimes noisy world. Worship our Lord Jesus Christ, hear the Word of God proclaimed, pray together, and commune with God each Lord’s Day at St. Philip’s in a traditional style of worship that values our Anglican heritage and the Great Sacraments of the Church. As Episcopalians, we value scripture, tradition, and reason and worship according to The Book of Common Prayer.
Consider joining us on September 12, for Holy Eucharist: Rite II, in-person at 10:30 a.m. or live-streamed on Facebook (fb.com/stphilipspalestine) & YouTube (bit.ly/stphilipsyt). Nursery is provided as needed.
"Godly Play,” a Montessori-based approach to the stories of our faith, is offered for children at 9:15 a.m. "Practicing Our Faith,” a year-long curriculum exploring Episcopal belief and faith grounded in our common prayer, is offered for adults and youth at 9:15 a.m.
Healing Eucharist is offered each Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. The service offers a quiet and contemplative atmosphere centered around prayers for healing with the imposition of holy oil and incorporates a brief sermon.
You will leave knowing you’ve been to church! Face masks are available and should be worn by unvaccinated and immunocompromised persons; socially distanced seating is available for your safety.
For an updated list of events please visit www.stphilipspalestine. or find us on Facebook.
Westwood United Methodist Church
110 Ridgewood Dr., Palestine 75803
Ph: 903-373-2305
Pastor: Rev. Meg Taylor, Sunday Schedule: 9:50 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Worship Service
Open Communion offered on 1st Sundays
Our worship services also are online via Facebook Live at – https://www.facebook. com/WestwoodUMC.Palestine/
Lord, as your people, we humble ourselves, pray, seek your face, and turn from our sinful ways, so You will hear from heaven, forgive our sins, and heal our land, the United States of America. Amen
