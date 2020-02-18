For the first time in nearly a decade, Palestine's City Council elections have been cancelled.
As of the 5 p.m. filing deadline Tuesday, only incumbents Larissa Loveless for District 1, Vickey Chivers for District 3, and Dana Goolsby for District 5 had signed up to run.
Whether the lack of participation is to do with civic apathy, or faith in the current council members, the city is poised to save a bundle; roughly $10,000 will be saved by not having the election, City Secretary Teresa Herrera told the Herald Press Tuesday.
Loveless said she's thrilled the city will be saving the money, but wonders where the competition went.
“I had heard someone was running against me,” Loveless said. “I also heard someone was going to write-in to run against Vickey Chivers.”
The last time the city cancelled an election was the mayoral and even-district elections of 2011.
Loveless said that even though there won't be a city council election, she hopes people will do their civic duty and vote in the remainder of this year's elections. She said she was enthused by the turnout for the start of Anderson County early voting.
“I went to vote during lunch today,” she said. “I had to leave and come back, the line was so long.”
Early voting will continue until Feb. 28. The general primary election is March 3.
For more information on Anderson County elections, call Elections Administrator Casey Brown at (903) 723-7438.
